Angie K reveals whether RHOSLC friendships can survive the explosive season six reunion

It’s been a season of trademark feuds, fractured friendships and proudly embracing her Greek heritage for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas – and now, it’s all come to a head at the recent reunion.

Angie, 52, made pop culture waves last season when she famously accused Britani Bateman of having “high body count hair” – a line that went viral almost instantly and unexpectedly landed Angie a string of haircare partnerships. But during a cast trip to Greece, Angie’s homeland, the drama reignited when Britani revealed she had trademarked the phrase. Naturally, it all unfolded in a sprinter van – Housewives fans know that’s where all the best scandals always unravel.

“Britani and I kind of worked through it at the reunion,” Angie tells TV WEEK. “She was very sweet and generous.”

Also under scrutiny this season is Angie’s once-close friendship with Lisa Barlow, which has steadily deteriorated amid allegations, whispered lawsuits and mounting mistrust.

“Whether she realises it or not I love the more vulnerable side of Lisa,” the mother of one says. “But then she has this other side where she is not as vulnerable and has her guard up.”

Still, nothing has divided the group quite like the infamous plane incident. A central mystery of the season surrounds claims that Meredith Marks verbally attacked Britani during a first-class flight from Barbados to Utah – all while cameras were down, leaving the women (and viewers) desperate for clarity.

“I thought people were just drinking behind me and partying,” Angie says. “I like to deal in facts. Hearing Meredith stay ten toes down on her version and then Brittany having a different story – it put me in a bad position not having witnessed that – it put us all in a bad position not having cameras there. We all feel at a loss, the women, the viewers – that was the most difficult part.”

So can these impeccably dressed socialites repair what’s been broken?

“This group is pretty forgiving and always has the willingness to move forward if friends take accountability,” Angie explains.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Hayu.

