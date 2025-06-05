If you’ve been on the internet lately, it’s likely you’ve heard the word ‘Labubu’, or at the very least seen photos of people carrying around fuzzy little keyrings.

Advertisement

If you’re not quite sure what all the hype is about, or what Labubu even is, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS LABUBU?

Labubu is a character from a story series by Kasing Lung called “The Monsters”.

Labubu is described as an “elvish creature”, and according to Pop Mart, “despite a mischievous look, she is kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.”

Advertisement

WHY IS LABUBU SO POPULAR?

They have been around since 2015 but have grown in popularity over the last few months. This surge in popularity has largely been attributed to Labubu’s unique design, the allure of ‘blind boxes’ and celebrity endorsements.

According to NBC News, “The Monsters” series generated US$419 million in sales in 2024.

WHICH CELEBRITIES HAVE BEEN SPOTTED WITH LABUBU?

The Labubu phenomenon has taken the world by storm – including celebrities.

Advertisement

Numerous stars have been spotted with Labubus such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, David Boreanaz and Australia’s very own Today Show team including Karl Stefanovic, Sarah Abo, David Campbell, Jayne Azzopardi, Richard Wilkins, Danika Mason and Belinda Russell.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.