Tish Cyrus’ daughter reveals concerns about her marriage to husband Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus’s relationship with Australian actor Dominic Purcell progressed so quickly that it “scared” her daughter, Brandi Cyrus.

Advertisement

Speaking to Harry Jowsey on the Boyfriend Material podcast, Brandi admitted she encouraged her mum to slow down her romance.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I did tell you [that] you were rushing marriage a little bit,” she told Tish. “It scared me. I’m like, ‘We just got out of one marriage, why are we jumping into another?’ It just freaked me out.”

Tish was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years, with the pair officially splitting in April 2022.

Advertisement

A few months later, Tish began dating Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and the couple tied the knot in August 2023.

Boyfriend Material host Harry Jowsey revealed he was in favour of getting married quickly, but Brandi admitted she was worried her mother was rushing into things.

“When you rush things, [then] you have to take a few steps backward and work through a bunch of s— that you skipped,” she explained.

Advertisement

In the end, Tish didn’t take her daughter’s advice and married Dominic just nine months after confirming their romance.

However, Brandi confessed she was glad to see her mother happy and in love.

Tish shared that her daughter Miley was the most “encouraging” of her relationship, to which Brandi replied, “I feel like you don’t like taking [Miley’s] dating advice,” adding jokingly, “I feel like you like taking your own dating advice”.

Miley previously confessed to The New York Times how she felt about seeing her parents start dating other people, saying, “Now that my mum is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” adding that she was “being an adult about it”.

Advertisement

The singer shared, “At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,'” she said of Billy Ray.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.