“We’re in the same club”: Terri Irwin and Angela Bishop bond over shared grief of losing their husbands

Terri Irwin and Angela Bishop are coming together for an honest conversation about life after loss.

The pair will sit down for a special segment on 10 News+, where they speak openly about losing their husbands, Steve Irwin and Peter Baikie.

(Credit: 10 News+)

In a preview clip, both women reflect on how grief continues to surface, even years later. Terri, 61, becomes emotional as she talks about the effort it takes to keep going.

“Sometimes you have to search for something and it’s hard, but we worked at it,” she says, her voice shaking slightly. She then turns to Angela and adds, “We’re both in the same club.”

Angela, 58, agrees, asking whether those unexpected moments of sadness ever really stop. “Does it still happen? Because it still happens to me,” she says.

“Oh yeah,” Terri replies. “And when you least expect it.”

Both women acknowledge that while time moves on, missing someone doesn’t just disappear.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Angela lost Peter in November 2017 after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was 54. The couple met in 2002, married in 2005 and share an 18-year-old daughter, Amelia.

Angela has previously spoken about how difficult occasions like Father’s Day can be, especially after also losing her father several years earlier.

Terri’s husband Steve died in September 2006 at age 44 after a stingray accident. The couple had been married for 14 years and share two children, Bindi, 27, and Robert, 22.

Terri has often said she can’t imagine anyone measuring up to Steve and has not dated publicly since his death.

While she admits she is “lonely for Steve,” Terri has also said she doesn’t feel lonely in her life. She remains focused on her family and the conservation work they built together.

