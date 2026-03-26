Sofia Richie welcomes baby number two! All about her sweet family life with husband Elliot Grainge

Life just got busier – and sweeter – for Sofia Richie Grainge. The model and style icon is now officially a mum of two after welcoming a baby boy with husband Elliot Grainge.

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Here’s a look inside her sweet family life!

(Credit: Getty)

HOW SOFIA RICHIE AND ELLIOT GRAINGE MET AND FELL IN LOVE

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s relationship didn’t happen overnight – it actually started as a long-time friendship. Thanks to their families, the two had known each other for years before things turned romantic in 2021.

Sofia is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, while Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, a major figure in the music industry. With such strong family ties, their connection came with built-in approval.

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They went public with their relationship in 2021, got engaged in April 2022, and tied the knot in a dreamy South of France wedding in April 2023.

The ceremony was as glamorous as you’d expect – complete with couture fashion and stunning coastal views.

Since saying “I do,” Sofia has embraced a new chapter centered around family life.

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She’s often described Elliot as someone who brings her a sense of calm and security – something she knew early on made him “the one.”

(Credit: Getty)

SOFIA RICHIE’S KIDS: MEET DAUGHTER ELOISE AND SON HENRY

Sofia and Elliot welcomed their first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, in May 2024.

Sofia has shared glimpses of motherhood over the past few years, often reflecting on how deeply becoming a parent has changed her.

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When Eloise turned one, Sofia described motherhood as both magical and emotional – celebrating milestones while realising how quickly those moments pass.

“I didn’t realise her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me,” she shared on Instagram. “On one hand it’s the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realise those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her.”

(Credit: Instagram)

In March 2026, Sofia shared joyful news with fans: she and Elliot welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Henry Cecil Grainge.

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The announcement came with an adorable Instagram photo showing baby Henry snuggled up with his big sister, Eloise.

Sofia kept the caption simple but emotional, calling her children the “loves of my life.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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