Another heartbreak for the Swayze family! Patrick Swayze’s brother dies at 63 

Patrick Swayze’s brother has died, 16 years after the famous actor lost his battle to cancer.

Advertisement

The Dirty Dancing star’s younger brother Sean passed away in Las Vegas on December 15 from multiple causes at 63.

Don and Patrick. (Credit: Getty)

His death was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by his brother Don.

According to his death certificate, Sean presented to the Antelope Valley Medical Centre in December, where he later died, with an acute upper gastrointestinal bleed, severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices and alcoholic liver cirrhosis, caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Advertisement

“Sean was the youngest boy, and second youngest child in the Swayze family,” Don Swayze, Patrick and Sean’s youngest brother, said in a statement to People this week.

“He was one of five kids. Sean was an amazing athlete, an ex-United States Marine, a husband, and a father of three. He was a teamster in the film industry, and he worked closely with our older brother, Patrick, throughout their careers,” he continued.

“Sean had been dealing with liver issues for about the past five years, and after he lost his wife about two years ago, his health began to deteriorate,” Don continued.

“He was my last remaining family member, and his death leaves a huge hole in my heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Advertisement

Sean was working as an entertainment Teamstar at the time of his death and leaves behind his daughter Cassie Swayze and his son Kyle Swayze.

“I’m heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today,” Sean’s cousin Rachel Leon wrote on Instagram in December.

“This is a picture he took recently for us to promote the Dirty Dancing crawfish theme.

“My daughter, a marketing manager, came up with this idea to honour our late cousin, Patrick Swayze. We sent the T-shirts to Sean, who wore them proudly for us. He was always fun and full of life.”

Advertisement

The Swayze family. (Credit: Getty)

His death is yet another heartbreak for the Swayze family who lost Patrick in 2009 after a 10-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

In December 1994, Patrick and Sean’s younger sister Vicki died by suicide at the age of 45.

“The fact that she’d died was devastating enough,” Patrick wrote in his memoir, The Time of My Life. “But because she’d killed herself, all I could think was, could I have saved her? Did I do enough?”

Advertisement

“I felt so much guilt, it began to throw me into a depression of my own. I just couldn’t shake the feeling that I was somehow responsible.”

Don and his adopted sister Bambi are the last remaining Swayze siblings.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.