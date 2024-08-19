Trigger Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

Olympia Valance has announced the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child with husband Thomas Bellchambers!

The pair took to Instagram to share their big milestone moment.

“I’ve been hiding away for the past 5 and a half months to make sure this wasn’t all a dream. But you kept growing and growing and it’s starting to look like our dreams have finally come true,” Olympia wrote in her caption.

“I’ve been as open and honest as I could about our struggles with infertility and I truly believed that this day wasn’t going to be possible for us. So when I saw this positive pregnancy test I have to admit, at the time, I wasn’t jumping for joy. I was full of fear because that’s all I’ve known. But as the weeks kept going by it was hard to wipe the smile off our faces.

“To the little one we never thought we’d meet, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. You were worth every tear, every setback, and every prayer.”

Former Neighbours star Olympia and former AFL player Thomas have been extremely open and honest about their struggle with infertility, and the heartbreaking pregnancy losses they have endured.

“I did get pregnant the first couple of times that I did IVF, but I couldn’t hold them,” Olympia said on the Stellar podcast, Something To Talk About.

“I was looking at life without a baby. I was trying to protect myself. I was saying to my husband, ‘Will this just be enough? You and I?’ And he’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ And I’m like, ‘Great, it’s enough for me, too.’ We were really happy. I needed a bloody break.

“I wanted to live my life. It’s been four years of just thinking about babies. I completely lost myself. I didn’t know what I wanted in my career anymore. I wasn’t driven because all I was thinking about was this,” she added.

Although they had accepted that maybe they wouldn’t be able to have a baby any time soon, the pair revealed they accidentally fell pregnant.

Olympia was “depressed”, thinking she would have to endure another miscarriage, but “then eight weeks went by and nine weeks, 10 weeks, the 13-week scan went by, and it just kept growing and growing and growing. So it’s the miracle baby.

“I’m pregnant. I’m 25 weeks,” the 31-year-old shared, also revealing that the couple are having a baby boy!

Olympia and Tom were married in June 2022 in a beautiful farmhouse wedding in Victoria.

“Thank you for making me the happiest girl on the planet. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being you. I love you with every morsel of my being. And I am so proud to be your wife,” the Neighbours actress penned in tribute to her husband just days after their wedding.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!