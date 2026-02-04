Meet Michael Klim’s partner Michelle Owen: The woman who stood by him when his life changed forever

Michael Klim’s life changed drastically in late 2019 when he experienced sudden weakness in his legs while travelling through Kuala Lumpur airport. Unable to walk, the former Olympic swimmer contacted Michelle Owen – a woman he had only known for a short time.

The moment marked the beginning of a relationship that developed alongside Michael’s search for answers about his health.

HOW MICHAEL KLIM MET HIS PARTNER MICHELLE OWEN

Michael Klim met Michelle Owen in Bali, where he had been living for several years.

The two met at a music event, and although Michael was one of Australia’s most recognisable Olympic athletes, Michelle – a Sydney-based DJ and music programmer – was not particularly focused on sport.

Instead, they connected through mutual friends and shared interests, and Michael felt comfortable speaking openly with her from the outset, including about concerns he had regarding his health.

“We started talking and we realised we had so many friends in common, and so many moments of six degrees of separation,” Michelle said.

“It just felt really natural when talking to him.”

MICHAEL KLIM’S HEALTH STRUGGLES AND DIAGNOSIS

Several months after they met, Michael was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neurological condition that affects the nerves and can cause weakness and loss of muscle function.

At the time of his diagnosis, Michael was uncertain about what the condition would mean for his future. He was upfront with Michelle about his concerns and the challenges ahead.

“When you’re seeing your muscles wasting away in front of your eyes, no matter how many exercises you do, that was kind of a sign that there was something happening,” he revealed on Australian Story.

He told Michelle he didn’t want her burdened with “the dud version of Michael Klim”.

But despite the uncertainty, Michelle remained in the relationship and supported Michael as he adjusted to his diagnosis.

“The best thing and the brightest thing that happened is obviously, I met Michelle,” he said. “Meeting my partner … [was] a shining light for me out of that bad period.”

LIVING TOGETHER DURING COVID

The couple initially maintained a long-distance relationship. However, in early 2020, Michelle travelled to Bali for a short visit, and due to COVID-related travel restrictions, ended up staying much longer than planned.

During that period, Michelle gained a clearer understanding of Michael’s condition, including the impact it had on his mobility and daily life.

Michael shared custody of his three children – Stella, Rocco and Frankie – and Michelle became part of the household during a particularly challenging time.

SUPPORTING MICHAEL KLIM THROUGH RECOVERY AND CHANGE

As Michael’s physical condition progressed, he faced both physical and mental challenges. Adjusting from life as an elite athlete to managing a chronic illness was difficult, and the period required significant lifestyle changes.

With encouragement from Michelle and his family, Michael gradually began focusing more closely on his health, including regular movement, structured routines and counselling.

Michelle played a steady support role throughout this process, as Michael worked toward adapting to a new normal.

ENGAGEMENT AND FUTURE PLANS

In late 2024, Michael and Michelle became engaged.

The couple are now planning their future together and preparing to relocate to the Gold Coast, where they intend to establish a home and plan their wedding.

MICHELLE OWEN’S ROLE IN MICHAEL KLIM’S LIFE TODAY

While Michael is best known for his achievements in the pool, his life today looks very different from his Olympic years.

Michelle has been a consistent presence throughout that transition, supporting Michael as he manages his health, focuses on his family and takes on advocacy work related to CIDP.

