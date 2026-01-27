Michael Klim gets candid about his debilitating illness

When Michael Klim was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in 2020, his life changed forever.
One of our greatest swimmers – a world record holder who amassed six Olympic medals from three Games during his illustrious career – Michael was left a shadow of his former self by the rare autoimmune disorder.
Muscle wastage, chronic pain, fatigue and sensory loss meant he couldn’t walk without assistance, with little or no sensation in his feet.
Life-changing diagnosis
“Six years ago, my identity was taken away and I couldn’t see a future,” the Bali-based star tells Australian Story when it returns for its milestone 30th season on February 2.
“The physical degradation is one thing, but the mental issue was probably the biggest hurdle to overcome.”
In the episode, Michael gets candid about his battle – and the woman who has helped him through the toughest times.
Michael, 48, met Michelle Owen just prior to his diagnosis. She’s been his rock ever since, unwavering in her support.
“I said to her that you’ve got the dud version of Michael Klim,” he reflects.
He adds that he told her, “I don’t want you to have to live with this burden.”
On December 24, 2025, Michael announced on social media that he’d proposed to Michelle and, “SHE SAID YES!”
“I am a very lucky man to call Michelle Owen my fiancée,” he captioned a carousel of photos from the special day on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.
“She is pure heart. Deeply kind. Steady when it mattered most.
“Our relationship was built during real adversity and it never wavered. It makes this moment even sweeter.”
Stronger than ever
Michael’s episode of Australian Story features interviews with those closest to him, including Michelle, his parents, Wojtek and Ewa Klim, his sister Anna Eagle and his children.
The star has daughters Stella, 20, and Frankie, 14, and son Rocco, 16, with ex-wife Lindy Klim.
Former Olympic teammates Ian Thorpe and Daniel Kowalski, along with US Olympic champion Gary Hall Jr, also appear.
Michael happily gives the update that he’s come out the other side of the most difficult period of his illness.
In fact, he’s feeling the best he has in years.
“I feel like now I’m no less of a person or even, to be honest, probably a fuller person because of what I’ve been through,” he says.
“I never thought I’d say that.”
Watch Sink Or Swim – Michael Klim here when Australian Story returns on Monday February 2 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iView.