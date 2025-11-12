Ian Thorpe lists luxury Woollhara apartment for eye-watering $2.8 million

Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe is saying goodbye to his chic Woollahra apartment, just two years after purchasing the designer residence.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist has listed the property with a price guide of $2.8 million, nearly $1.3 million below its original asking price.

(Credit: Getty)

Ian Thorpe bought the apartment for $2.79 million in July 2023. The property had previously been marketed for as much as $3.5 million last year, following an unsuccessful 2022 auction where it was passed in

The split-level apartment sits within one of Sydney’s most desirable addresses, and is scheduled to go under the hammer on 4 December.

The modern three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spans two sunlit levels and showcases panoramic city-to-harbour views stretching from the Sydney skyline to Manly. It features a large open-plan kitchen, generous living areas, and a north-east facing balcony.

Take a look inside:

(Credit: Domain)

(Credit: Domain)

(Credit: Domain)

(Credit: Domain)

(Credit: Domain)

And this isn’t Ian’s first foray into Sydney’s prestige property market.

The Olympian has previously bought and sold multiple homes in the city’s eastern suburbs, including a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property that was passed in at auction on a $3.95 million vendor bid.

That property, which drew international interest from potential buyers in Greece and France, had been listed with a price guide of $3.7 million.

