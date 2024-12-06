Two-time Gold Logie winner Maggie Tabberer has sadly passed away aged 87.

Her daughter, Amanda Tabberer confirmed the news on December 6, 2024, in a post shared to Instagram.

“This morning we lost our beautiful mother and Nanna. She was an icon in every sense of the word and we will miss her dearly… Along with the rest of Australia. Rest in peace Nanna. We love you to bits forever,” she wrote.

How she passed is currently unknown. Maggie is survived by two daughters, Brooke and Amanda.

Following her passing, television personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley spoke to TV WEEK,.

“Maggie was generational, and I adored her,” she said. “I had her on a pedestal as the impact she had in paving the way for me and many other woman on TV was enormous. She was fearless.

“She was so intelligent and had a no-holds-barred style but was also so glamorous and great fun. And, most importantly, very kind to the people she worked with.”

In recent years, Maggie battled a range of debilitating health issues including diabetes.

“I know things had been hard for her for a while, so I hope she is now at peace,” Kerri-Anne added. “The last time I saw her was when we were on a table together at the Logies in 2023 and she looked as stylish as ever. She was one of a kind – and a good person.”

Maggie was discovered by a photographer at just 23-years-old, and cemented herself in Australian history after becoming the nations first ever supermodel in 1960. But she became a household name after working in publishing and television.

In 1963, she began writing a fashion column for the Daily Mirror before becoming a panellist on the Beauty and the Beast in 1964, and created her own daily chat show, Maggie. It was this work that earned her two TV WEEK Gold Logie Awards in 1970 and 1971.

In 1981, she became the fashion editor of Australia Women’s Weekly.

