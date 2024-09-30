On Friday 27 September 2024, beloved British actress Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away aged 89.

Following the news of her death, countless fellow actors and public figures have shared heartfelt tributes to the “national treasure.” Continue scrolling to read them.

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles III

“My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” King Charles and Queen Camilla shared via their social channels.

“As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

Hugh Bonneville

Maggie’s Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Boneville also shared a kind message to his late friend.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances,” he shared via BBC News.

(Credit: Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe also paid his respects to Maggie Smith, whom he worked closely with on the Harry Potter films.

“She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” he told Variety.

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her.”

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes, another former co-star, also shared a tribute to the late actress.

“[Maggie was] the best of the best”, Miriam told BBC News, adding that she combined “ferocity, a glint of mischief, delight and tenderness”.

“And enormous courage. I’ve been in awe of her, as all her colleagues are.

“I saw what a kind person she could be – as well as absolutely terrifying.”