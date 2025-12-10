Leisel Jones says she’s “tapped out” of dating as modern romance leaves her drained

Australian swimming icon Leisel Jones admits she’s hit pause on her search for love, revealing that the world of modern dating has left her more fatigued than hopeful.

The nine-time Olympic medallist spoke candidly about her romantic life after posting a humorous “2025 Dating Wrapped” update on Instagram – a playful nod to the annual Spotify trend that swept social media this week. But behind the lighthearted tone was a genuine sense of frustration.

“Right now it’s just really draining,” Leisel told The Daily Telegraph. “When you’re on dating apps, it’s constant conversations, constant messaging and trying to keep up with everything. It becomes a part-time job, and honestly, I’m not interested in doing that kind of work anymore.”

(Credit: Getty)

Now 40, Leisel shared that she has been on three first dates this year – and just one progressed to a second. She even downloaded the dating app Hinge briefly, only to delete it soon after. The struggle to connect, she said, feels much harder than it once did.

Leisel has been single for two years following the end of her five-year marriage to Damon Martin. She’s not ruling out long-term commitment in the future, but admits that the idea of remarrying comes with new practical considerations.

“I don’t know if I’d get married again,” she said. “A long-term relationship, sure. But weddings are expensive, and with my mortgage now, I’ve got real-life priorities. [The] cost of living hits everyone.”

Earlier this year, Leisel spoke openly about facing “high functioning depression” and the emotional lows that came with it.

Although her latest post was intended as tongue-in-cheek, she acknowledges that dating in her 40s does present real challenges.

“It’s definitely harder now,” she said. “But I don’t take the online comments to heart. Some of them are brutal but honestly pretty funny – things like being ‘expired’ or a ‘walking red flag’. People will say anything.”

(Credit: Getty)

Despite her exhaustion with the dating scene, Leisel knows exactly what she wants in a future partner: someone honest, emotionally mature and free from past relationship baggage.

“I just want someone genuine,” she said. “Someone who communicates, someone who’s available and actually wants a relationship. If you’re only interested in casual dating, that’s fine – just be upfront. There’s too much game playing out there.”

For now, Leisel is stepping back from dating – but not necessarily closing the door on love forever. As she puts it, she’s simply choosing her energy wisely.

