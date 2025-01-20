Sons and Daughters actress Leila Hayes has sadly passed away, aged 85.

A post to Leila Hayes Drama Studio Facebook page has reported the beloved Australian screen and radio personality has died peacefully in hospital in Sydney’s Northern Beaches after long-term health challenges.

A day after the announcement, her daughter Melissa shared a heartfelt message to loving fans.

“To all my mum’s beautiful fans, peers and students – thank you for your condolences, shared memories and support,” the post read.

“It means the world to me and my family at this difficult time.

“Yesterday’s message was not easy to share, and done only out of the great respect she had for all those who have followed, worked with or studied with her over the years.

“I am sure she would feel incredibly humbled by the overwhelmingly loving support,” she concluded.

Aside from her daughter, Leila has also been survived by her brother Jeff, son-in-law Erik and her two grandsons, Lucian and Liam.

Her brother also shared a message to social media, writing: “She was a great actress – a great singer – a loving sister and a loving mother” who lived a life “somewhat mixed with happy times and turbulent times.”

She first began her television career as a singer on The Done Lane Show and the Bert Newton Show. Leila then joined countless popular drama series including Prisoner, Homicide, Power Without Glory and The Sullivans.

However, she was best recognised for her role as Beryl Palmer in Sons and Daughters for five years from 1982.

Following her days as an actress, she became a radio presenter on New Day Australia with Leila Hays. In 1979, she then opened the Leila Hayes Drama Studio in Melbourne which later came to Sydney in 1987.

