Keanu Reeves is one of the more private actors in Hollywood, but one thing he’s not afraid to do is gush over his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old has been relatively open about his love life in recent years, never hesitating to swoon over his girlfriend in interview. But who is Alexandra? Here’s everything to know about her and their relationship.

The couple at the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in December 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Born on 4 April 1973, Alexandra Grant is a 51-year-old American visual artist.

She has produced an impressive collection of works over the years, and specialises in painting. However, she has also experimented with other mediums such as drawing, sculpture, video and more.

Advertisement

Since her relationship with Keanu began, Alexandra confessed to People that her art has “absolutely” changed, and that he is her “inspiration.”

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’ ” she recalled.

“That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are. I think the work is happier.”

Alexandra is also multilingual, and speaks English, Spanish and French!

Advertisement

The pair shared a kiss on the red carpet in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were friends and collaborators for many years before they struck up a romance. In 2011, they published a book together, Ode to Happiness, and founded a publishing company called X Artists’ Books in 2017.

The pair made their relationship public in 2019, and since then have made frequent public appearances together as a couple, openly gushing over one another in countless interviews.

“He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard,” Alexandra said of Keanu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when Keanu was asked about his last moment of bliss in a 2023 interview, he responded: “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Keanu dated Sofia Coppola in the early ’90s. (Credit: Getty)

Prior to his relationship with Alexandra, Keanu was with actress Jennifer Syme in the late ’90s.

Their daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves was heartbreakingly stillborn eight months into Jennifer’s pregnancy. Tragically, Jennifer passed two years later in 2001 following a car crash. Keanu admitted he found it “very, very difficult to cope with her death.”

Advertisement

He has also previously been romantically linked to Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder, and Australian actress Bojana Novakovic, among others.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use