As Jennifer Aniston moves on with her new partner, ex-husband Justin Theroux is expecting a baby

The news comes nine months after his wedding.
Justin Theroux is preparing for a new chapter – fatherhood. 

The 54-year-old actor and his wife, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, are expecting their first child together, People magazine has confirmed.

Justin’s news comes as his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston continues moving forward with her own life and new relationship. 

The former spouses, who married in 2015 and separated in 2017, have remained friends since their divorce. 

Jennifer is currently dating Jim Curtis, and Justin has spoken warmly of her in recent years, saying she remains “very dear” to him and admitting he still feels “protective” of the actress.

Despite their split, the two have long emphasised mutual respect, once calling themselves “two best friends” who chose to part ways amicably.

The baby announcement comes just nine months after Justin and Nicole quietly married in March during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. 

Speculation about Nicole’s pregnancy surfaced when the couple attended the premiere of Prime Video’s Fallout season two at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 

Nicole debuted her growing baby bump in a brown sequined gown, while Justin stayed close by her side in a sleek velvet suit.

No details about the baby’s due date have been shared, and representatives for the couple have not yet commented publicly.

Justin and Nicole were first linked in February 2023 after meeting at a gathering hosted by mutual friends. 

The actor later recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show that he felt an instant connection – even before they spoke – after a friend nudged him and said, “That’s the one.”

Though Justin has spent decades in the public eye, he has made it clear he prefers to keep his romantic life private.

In an interview with Esquire, he explained that he enjoys relationships that “exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in.”

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

