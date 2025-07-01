Australian music legend John Farnham is officially a grandfather! His son James Farnham has welcomed a baby boy with his partner Dr Tessa Effendi.

The exciting news was announced via a statement.

(Credit: Instagram)

“James Farnham and his partner Dr Tessa Effendi are thrilled to announce the arrival of their first baby,” the statement read.

“Arriving ahead of the expected date of birth, the baby boy named Jett John Farnham was born at 5.26pm on Wednesday June 18th at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 3.176Kgs.

“Proud new parents, James & Tessa said – “We thought we were excited to meet him—but turns out he was even more excited to meet us, arriving a little ahead of schedule. Jett is our whole world in one tiny, noisy, perfect package. We’re smitten, we’re sleep-deprived, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The statement concluded, “First time grandparents Jill and John Farnham said – “We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy. He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!””

John and Jill’s other son Robert also shared a message of love and support to the new parents via his Instagram story, writing, “Congratulations @dankydinosaur and my lil brother @jimbofarnham. On bringing my new Nephew into the world. @mel_kel and I are very happy for you all. Welcome to the family Jett Farnham!”

(Credit: Instagram)

The news of Tessa’s pregnancy was first revealed in January, with the couple sharing an adorable video to Instagram.

On Mother’s Day, James also shared a loving tribute to his pregnant partner, writing, “Our soon to be Sons Mother. I’m so proud of you. You’re a kind, caring and loving person and are going to be the best Mum ever! I can’t thank you enough for the sacrifices you have made for us. I love you so so much. And Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.

“You’re my rock, my world and my heart. Happy Mothers Day.💙”

Congratulations to the new parents!

