Erin Holland spills on her non-traditional long-distance marriage with husband Ben Cutting

Erin Holland has opened up about spending four nights a week away from her husband.

Speaking on the Stellar podcast over the weekend, the 36-year-old explained she spends four nights a week in Sydney for work and then flies to Brisbane each weekend to be with her husband of four years, Australian cricketer Ben Cutting.

“I was born in Cairns and moved to Sydney for university when I was 17, and I’ve been in Sydney ever since. Ben is based in Brisbane so I’ve been doing this commute up and back for my relationship, plus domestic and international travel for work,” the former Miss World Australia winner told the podcast.

“The only time Ben and I have ever lived together longer than two or three weeks at a time [was during Covid].

“It was before the wedding and I went, ‘At least I know I can live with you’. It’s been a long-distance marriage for almost five years,” she added.

The cricket commentator went on to explain that some people who attended her 2021 wedding had never even met the groom.

“Some people go, ‘Oh, alarm bells’ but it’s just a reality of two people who have careers that involve travel,” she explained.

“Many people know what it’s like to have a FIFO family member. For most of our relationship, it hasn’t mattered because there weren’t kids at home.

“The understanding we have of each other’s career is what’s actually kept us together.”

Erin, who also travels the world to commentate on cricket, also opened up about her fertility journey on the podcast.

“This year has been a rollercoaster. It’s been so difficult. There’s been a lot of loss, whether it’s miscarriages or failed rounds [of IVF],” she said.

“Trying to balance that with work and having a life as well is a real challenge, and it’s getting to a point now, four years on, where it kinda feels like there’s no end in sight. I’ve just found out that my sixth transfer didn’t work.”

Erin explained she had undergone 12 rounds of IVF in the past four years and recently had exploratory surgery to try to figure out what was stopping her from falling pregnant.

“It’s physically, mentally, financially taxing,” she explained.

“If you knew eventually it was all gonna be worth it, you’d do anything to make that your reality – if that’s what you want for your life. But it’s the unknown. I’m finding it really hard to balance still trying to live my life while I try to create a life.”

The couple tied the knot in Byron Bay in 2021 in the middle of the pandemic.

“It was the most perfect day,” Erin told Vogue at the time.“I felt like a queen and couldn’t have wished for anything more than to have our family and friends there with us to celebrate.

“The fact that they changed everything twice before, flights, accommodation etc, made it all the more special.

“Nothing is easy in these times so it was so special to us that people made the effort.”

