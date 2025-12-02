Cricket WAGS at war!

Just when cricketing fans were hoping the decades of infighting among our Aussie cricket WAGs were finally over, fear not, there’s a whole new off-field drama unfolding!

While the boys in the Baggy Greens continue to celebrate after a thumping first Ashes Test victory in Perth up against arch rivals England, Woman’s Day can now exclusively reveal that behind the scenes the current crop of young WAGs are getting ready to wage war with none other than their former queen, Candice Warner, 40!

(Credit: Getty)

And our well-placed source confirms this latest upset in the WAGs camp has nothing to do with who has the latest designer handbag.

Rather, it’s all to do with which former or current player, including David Warner, 39, fan favourite Travis Head, 31, captain Pat Cummins, 32, and co-captain Steve Smith, 36, deserves to be next in line to have his very own statue!

(Credit: Getty)

“One thing about past and current WAGs, they stick by their fellas. In the cricket world being immortalised with a permanent statue is the highest distinction, and you can be sure almost all the partners will be heavily lobbying for their cricketing other half to be next to go,” our source explains.

STATUE-GATE BEGINS

This latest battle has come off the back of stand-in opening batsman Travis’ historic century, which many pundits believe is one of the finest knocks in Ashes history.

His extraordinary performance led Australia to smash the Poms in just two days of cricketing mayhem.

(Credit: Getty)

When the dad of two touched down back in Adelaide into the arms of wife Jess, 25, daughter Milla, three, and Harrison, one, headlines began appearing across the country calling on cricket’s heavyweights to “build him a statue”!

While most fans would agree South Australian-born Travis should be next in line to be immortalised, and get to stand proudly alongside Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman at the Adelaide Oval, our source is quick to add that if indeed this does happen, the Warners may well ramp things up back in their home town of Sydney.

“Dave and Candice have long campaigned for Dave to have a statue erected in his honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in the company of the late great Richie Benaud and former captain Steve Waugh – but not everyone agrees,” our source explains.

“Given that while Dave was arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game, he was also embroiled in plenty of controversy, including his involvement in the cheating scandal famously dubbed Sandpapergate that led to a 12-month ban – there are many of the sport’s traditionalists who don’t think he deserves such an honour.

“And then there’s his new role as a commentator on Fox Sports that has plenty of tongues wagging – he hasn’t been well received by everyone, and being back in the limelight, he continues to attract more negative criticism, so it remains to be seen just which way cricket’s state and national governing bodies will go.”

And according to our source, there’s a mounting argument that two very prominent NSW players might rightly be selected ahead of Dave Warner.

(Credit: Getty)

“Both Pat and Steve could be next for the SCG because despite Steve’s involvement in the ball-tampering scandal, and his subsequent year-long suspension, he and Patty have proven beyond doubt they’re great leaders and worthy of such a huge honour.

BATTLE TO BE QUEEN WAG

Pat and Steve’s wives, Becky Cummins, 34, and Dani Willis, 34, along with Jess Head, are all close friends, shares our source, and they say it’s no secret that the trio weren’t close to Candice, who would usually keep to herself when on tour.

(Credit: Getty)

“So if anyone is to be crowned the new Queen of the WAGs you’d back these three – they spend a lot of time together, especially Becky and Jess, who are busy young mums and are always exchanging parenting advice,” says our source.

(Credit: Getty)

“You can be sure that if any one of their boys are the next worthy recipient of their own statue they’ll be happy whoever it is – that said, I doubt they’ll be popping the champagne if it’s Dave Warner!

(Credit: Instagram)

“And if his current popularity is anything to go by, and if it went to a national vote, you’d back your house Travis is next in line to be immortalised in bronze – just ask any kid on the street right now who their favourite cricketer is, and you can be sure they’re going to say Trav!”

