Emily Seebohm hard-launches relationship with new partner after Ryan Gallagher split

Former Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has officially hard-launched her new relationship, revealing boyfriend Brandon Caust in a loved-up Instagram post.

“Surprise,” Emily captioned the carousel of photos, which showed the couple smiling together and marked the first time she has publicly identified her new partner.

(Credit: Instagram)

The announcement comes just weeks after the retired swimmer teased her new romance online.

In November, Emily shared a more subtle post featuring herself resting against a mystery man’s arm, alongside photos of her young son.

She captioned the image, “My favourite people ❤️”, sparking speculation among fans that she had moved on.

Emily later confirmed she was no longer single during an Instagram Q&A, responding “No 🥰❤️” to a follower who asked if she was single, while sharing a photo with her new partner.

She also shut down any reunion rumours with a swift “nope” when asked whether she was still with former fiancé Ryan Gallagher.

(Credit: Instagram)

Emily was previously engaged to Married At First Sight star Ryan for almost three years.

The pair met while competing on The Challenge Australia in 2022, despite Emily being in another relationship at the time.

After developing feelings for Ryan, she made the decision to end that relationship, and the pair went public with their romance later that year.

Just three months after confirming their relationship, Ryan proposed in early 2023 at a dam on his farm just outside Goulburn, NSW – a location he chose because of Emily’s love of horses and swimming.

“I thought it was the right spot to do it – she loves the horses and she often swims in the dam,” he told Woman’s Day at the time.

“I did get nervous though. The [ring] box was making a bit of a bulge in my pocket. So either she knew I was proposing or she just thought I was happy to see her.”

The former couple welcomed their son, Sampson Ryan Seebohm, in September 2023.

However, by April 2025, fans began speculating the pair had split after noticing they had unfollowed each other on social media and stopped appearing in one another’s posts.

(Credit: Instagram)

Days before Emily confirmed her new relationship, Ryan also addressed his own dating life for the first time, revealing on Instagram that he had recently gone on a date.

“I went on a date on Sunday,” he shared candidly. “I don’t go on too many dates – I’ve only just sort of started doing that.”

While Emily has kept details about her relationship with Brandon relatively private, her latest post leaves little doubt she’s happily embracing a new chapter.

