Married at First Sight star from the 2018 season, Ryan Gallagher, has reportedly split from his Olympic swimmer fiancée, Emily Seebohm.

The pair had welcomed their first child together in 2023 and announced their engagement the previous year in 2022.

Break-up rumours have started in recent weeks after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Emily was also spotted without her engagement ring on, with a source later confirming to Sky News Australia that the couple had called it quits.

“Ryan and Emily are trying to find a new normal, which has been a real process. There’s a lot of healing still to be done.”

“Their number one priority is Sampson and ensuring he continues to feel supported by both parents.”

Neither Ryan nor Emily has responded to the claims, but the source has shared that for the time being, the pair “haven’t felt the need to make public statements.”

Fans were quick to comment on a photo posted by Emily with Sampson at Dreamworld.

“Where’s Ryan?” one wrote.

“No Ryan and no ring. I hope it doesn’t mean anything 😔.”

“They don’t follow each other anymore either. Looks like they split some time ago,” another replied.

Emily and Ryan had met on the set of the series The Challenge in December 2022 and the pair later welcomed their son, Sampson Ryan Seebohm, on September 21, 2023, with Ryan sharing the news on his Instagram.

“The last 10 days have been the best of my life to date, Sampson Ryan Seebohm has changed our lives and we bloody love him he’s perfect,” he wrote.

Ryan is best known for his match-up with bride Davina Rankin in the 2018 season of MAFS, however, their TV marriage did not last the distance after Davina paired with another groom.

