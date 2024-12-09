It has been revealed that Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser suffered a serious fall at her Queensland home on 4 December, and was rushed to hospital.

Advertisement

The 87-year-old was admitted to intensive care after breaking four ribs and a hip.

Dawn supported the Australian Olympic swimmers ahead of the 2024 Games. (Credit: Getty)

Dawn Fraser had some nasty injuries, and her family has confirmed she underwent a hip replacement.

According to 9News, her health scare had her family extremely worried that they were going to lose her.

Advertisement

However, her daughter Dawn-Lorraine has since confirmed that she has been taken out of intensive care and is now recovering.

Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse also revealed that Dawn is now stable in hospital.

“Dawn is an Australian living treasure – an icon of our sport – and we wish her a speedy, healthy and full recovery,” he said in a statement.

Family friend Ian Hanson also said he recently spoke to Dawn and she was back up walking again after her emergency surgery.

Advertisement

“She greeted family and friends today with a smile, determined to get out of bed by herself and walk through the hospital with all of her grit and determination that made her one of the all-time greats of Olympic sport,” he said.

Ian also added that she has been supported by her daughter and grandson Jackson who “have been by her side through what has been a frightening ordeal”.

She’s considered one of the best of all time. (Credit: Getty)

Dawn remains one of Australia’s most decorated Olympians, having won eight Olympic medals, and is highly regarded as one of the greatest swimmers of all time.

Advertisement

Over the course of her career, she set 23 individual world records and 12 as part of a team.

Despite being 87, Dawn still plays a pivotal role in mentoring up-and-coming Australian swimmers, and was spotted poolside cheering on the Olympic squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use