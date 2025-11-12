Tahnee Sims pays tribute to late boyfriend Johnny Ruffo, two years after his death

Tahnee Sims has taken to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, Johnny Ruffo, following his death in 2023.

Advertisement

Marking the second anniversary of his death, Tahnee shared a black-and-white video montage of their eight-year relationship.

“Two years with the best guardian angel,” she captioned the video. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. Living life for you, always.”

Friends, co-stars, and fans left messages of support on the video, including Johnny’s former Home and Away co-star Ada Nicodemou, who left two heart emojis underneath the video.

Advertisement

“What a beautiful relationship you had, gorgeous girl,” one fan commented. “Keep shining. He would be so proud of you.”

“Oh, honey. He will live through you forever. Your love for each other was so special,” wrote another. “Johnny would be so proud of you.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Johnny was 35 when he passed away from brain cancer in November 2023, following a six-year battle.

Advertisement

Tahnee was with Johnny when he received his first brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, and the beloved Home and Away star credited his partner for helping him through the initial battle.

“Without her I may not be here,” he told Now To Love.

“She was the one who made me get in the car [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] first happened. And she’s encouraging me to do things. She keeps me active, getting me to go for runs and swims.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

On the first anniversary of Johnny’s death in 2024, Tahnee offered an insight into her grief.

“One year on without you… It feels like just yesterday & a lifetime ago all at once,” she wrote.

“There are so many things I wish I could say to you, so many moments I have wanted to share with you, so many times i’ve reached for my phone to call you, but the main thing I would want you to know, Is that I am okay.”

“Grief is incredibly heavy but it’s the price we pay for love & I’m so grateful for all of the years we got to share together & the lifetime of love & adventure we packed in.

Advertisement

“Forever wouldn’t have been long enough with you… Miss you J,” she concluded.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.