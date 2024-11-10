When you find The One, they are the person you want to spend the your life with and the one who will be by your side through thick and thin. That connection was undoubtedly what beloved Johnny Ruffo and his partner, Tahnee Sims, shared.

Johnny fought a long battle with brain cancer after first being diagnosed in 2017, and again in 2019. But sadly, in November 2023, he lost his battle at just 35 years old.

Six years Johnny battled, and Tahnee stayed by his side through it all.

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” a statement from his loved ones read. “Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.”

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives,” they continued. “Rest easy ❤️”

To read the original statement, announcing Johnny’s passing, click here.

In honour of Johnny, and the beautiful connect he held with Tahnee, we look back at their relationship through the years.

Original story continues below…

The spark in their relationship was instant as Johnny laid his eyes on Tahnee at a dance studio in 2015. The pair had been together ever since.

Tahnee was with Johnny when he received his first brain cancer diagnosis. The beloved Home and Away star credited his partner for helping him through the initial battle.

“Without her I may not be here,” he told Now To Love.

“She was the one who made me get in the car [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] first happened. And she’s encouraging me to do things. She keeps me active, getting me to go for runs and swims.”

Johnny declared he was cancer-free in May 2019.

The love and admiration for Tahnee never stopped, and the secret to their success was laughter.

“We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?” he explained.

“We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too. We kiss and makeup you know?”

He then went on to add that their bond has never been stronger, particularly after what they’ve been through.

“We’ve been through so much together now. The longer we stay together, the stronger the bond.”

In November 2020, Johnny revealed his brain cancer had returned. Nearly two years later, he announced his cancer was terminal.

In honour of both Johnny and Tahnee, we have collected some of their most heart warming pictures.

