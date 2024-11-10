When you find The One, they are the person you want to spend the your life with and the one who will be by your side through thick and thin. That connection was undoubtedly what beloved Johnny Ruffo and his partner, Tahnee Sims, shared.
Johnny fought a long battle with brain cancer after first being diagnosed in 2017, and again in 2019. But sadly, in November 2023, he lost his battle at just 35 years old.
Six years Johnny battled, and Tahnee stayed by his side through it all.
“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” a statement from his loved ones read. “Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.”
“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives,” they continued. “Rest easy ❤️”
In honour of Johnny, and the beautiful connect he held with Tahnee, we look back at their relationship through the years.
The spark in their relationship was instant as Johnny laid his eyes on Tahnee at a dance studio in 2015. The pair had been together ever since.
Tahnee was with Johnny when he received his first brain cancer diagnosis. The beloved Home and Away star credited his partner for helping him through the initial battle.
“Without her I may not be here,” he told Now To Love.
“She was the one who made me get in the car [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] first happened. And she’s encouraging me to do things. She keeps me active, getting me to go for runs and swims.”
Johnny declared he was cancer-free in May 2019.
The love and admiration for Tahnee never stopped, and the secret to their success was laughter.
“We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?” he explained.
“We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too. We kiss and makeup you know?”
He then went on to add that their bond has never been stronger, particularly after what they’ve been through.
“We’ve been through so much together now. The longer we stay together, the stronger the bond.”
In November 2020, Johnny revealed his brain cancer had returned. Nearly two years later, he announced his cancer was terminal.
In honour of both Johnny and Tahnee, we have collected some of their most heart warming pictures.
On November 10, 2024, Tanhee shared a tribute to Johnny a year after his passing.
“One year on without you… It feels like just yesterday & a lifetime ago all at once,” she began.
“There are so many things I wish I could say to you, so many moments I have wanted to share with you, so many times i’ve reached for my phone to call you, but the main thing I would want you to know, Is that I am okay.”
“Grief is incredibly heavy but it’s the price we pay for love & I’m so grateful for all of the years we got to share together & the lifetime of love & adventure we packed in.
“Forever wouldn’t have been long enough with you… Miss you J,” she concluded.
On March 8, 2024, Tahnee shared this picture to celebrate Johnny’s birthday.
“Happy birthday angel boy ✨🕊️,” she wrote. “Forever missing you & that cheeky grin ❤️
Marking an end to 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Tahnee shared a heartfelt message to followers.
“Hard to put this year into words… experienced some incredible highs & was absolutely shattered with the lowest of lows 💔,” she began on Instagram.
“In two minds of entering a new year, a part of me is welcoming of a fresh year and the other part can’t stand the thought of going into it without J 🕊️
“It’s hard to fathom your life & look forwards without your person that has been beside you for so many years – even though we knew we were on borrowed time, we still always held out hope 🫶🏼
“My hope now going into the new year is to be able to carry Johns zest for life through with me, cherish every moment & live life to the fullest just as he so badly wanted to.
“Here’s to 2024, please be kind ✨,” she concluded.
On November 10, 2023, Tahnee shared this heart warming photo to mark one month without Johnny.
“One month without my best friend 🥺💔,” she captioned the photo.
Christmas PJs
“Matching pj’s are always a good idea,” Tahnee wrote alongside this image.
We have to agree with you on that Tahnee!
Johnny Ruffo
“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world ❤️ you deserve nothing but the best xx,” Johnny wrote on Instagram for Tahnee’s birthday.
Johnny Ruffo
“Date night off the couch feels goooood ✨💖.”
Johnny Ruffo
Their smiles are never too far away.
Johnny Ruffo
They time travelled to the 1950s to take these photo booth snaps! Just kidding, but they are the perfect metaphor for their timeless love.
Johnny Ruffo
The lovers woke up at the crack of dawn to go for a walk together during Sydney’s lockdown, and despite the early start, they looked happy to be out and about.
Johnny Ruffo
They fight through every storm together. The dream team!
Johnny Ruffo
For Johnny’s 33rd birthday, the couple dressed up to the nines during a weekend of surprises planned by Tahnee.
Johnny Ruffo
On the same weekend Tahnee shared this adorable picture from their hotel room.
14
Tahnee is by Johnny’s side as he faces his second brain cancer battle.
13
Following Johnny’s diagnosis that his cancer had returned, Tahnee shared this series of photos, writing: “What a superstar 💜.”
12
Making a case for matching Christmas PJs.
11
Hanging out in his home town, Perth.
10
Johnny and Tahnee are no strangers to a red carpet event.
9
“Making an entrance 🌴😃 @padmaubud,” Johnny captioned this gorgeous pic.
8
Okay, we’re getting seriously jealous of all this jet-setting.
Johnny Ruffo announces his return to TV
7
6
If this isn’t picture perfect, we don’t know what is – look at those colours.
5
4
3
After Johnny’s first battle with brain cancer the pair took off to go travelling – first stop was New York!
2
before you freak out, Johnny and Tahnee didn’t tie the knot – YET!
1
