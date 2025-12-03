Double trouble! Could Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus be heading up the aisle together in a joint wedding?

Father and daughter duo Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus could be heading for a double wedding!

The Hannah Montana star seemingly confirmed widespread rumours that she’s engaged to her rocker boyfriend Maxx Morando this week, when they attended the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles together.

The 33-year-old star made no attempts to hide the diamond set in a thick gold band, which she was wearing on her left hand ring finger, as the couple posed for photos together.

Now, insiders are claiming the ‘Flowers’ singer might be up for a double wedding with her country music star father, who has reportedly become engaged to English actress Liz Hurley.

“Miley’s engagement is the best news since Liz Hurley. Everyone in the family is thrilled – and no one more than Billy. He’s finally had the chance to get to know Maxx and he’s just as enamoured as she is,” one source spills to Woman’s Day.

Miley was spotted wearing a huge rock on her ring finger at the premiere. (Credit: Getty)

“Even though Liz and Billy have been quiet about their engagement, Miley almost let the cat out of the bag when she suggested they have a joint wedding. Trying to get the Cyrus clan together is a diplomatic miracle so she told Liz they should get a ‘two for one’ on weddings,” the insider continued.

“It’s hard to imagine Liz, who’s gagging to be a full-blown traditional English bride after her Indian wedding [to Arun Nayar], signing up for a rock-star wedding alongside Miley, but no one imagined her booting out her son Damian for a country singer either.”

Miley and 27-year-old Maxx first met in mid-2021 when they were set up on a blind date by their friends.

In November of that year, she soft launched the relationship with The Regrettes’ former drummer when she included a photo of him in an Instagram carousel of photos she took at Gucci’s “Love Parade” fashion show.

The following month, the pair were spotted dancing in the commercial breaks during Miley’s televised New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

After the couple were spotted making out in LA in April 2022, Maxx accompanied Miley to the 2024 Grammys, where she won record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Billy Ray were first linked at the start of the year, with the couple later confirming their romance on Instagram.

In an interview with LYMA’s Power Women series last month, the Austin Powers star said her relationship with Billy Ray was “easy” from the start.

“When I met Billy, it felt incredibly comfortable and natural and easy from the first second,” she shared.

Liz and Billy Ray have been dating for a year. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’d been set up with quite a few people in my single years and never felt comfortable and it never felt right and I’d much rather stay at home with the dogs,” she continued. “I don’t really give advice, but if it’s right, it’ll happen and if it’s not, I wouldn’t force anything.”

In the same interview, she also said that she’s planning on “integrating” the 64-year-old crooner into her family’s Christmas traditions.

“I always spend Christmas in the countryside in Herefordshire, where I live. Me and my siblings, everyone always comes to me,” she explained. “There are a lot of people there, we eat a lot. We do the typical English thing of eating quality streets, watching TV and going out with the dogs.”

“So all I want for Christmas this year is that Billy, my new boyfriend, enjoys his first English Christmas,” she continued. “He spent the whole summer with us, but I really do hope that he integrates with us, loves it, enjoys it and doesn’t laugh at us for eating so many quality streets and lying on the sofa.

“All I want is peace, happiness and being relaxed, having a laugh with friends and family.”

