Everything you need to know about Michelle Obama’s Australian tour

In 2026, Michelle Obama will embark on her very first Australian speaking tour.

The bestselling author and former First Lady of the United States of America will touch down in Australia in May next year to do two shows in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michelle Obama’s upcoming Australian tour:

When is Michelle Obama coming to Australia?

Michelle Obama’s two Australian shows will take place on May 19-20, to coincide with the release of her new book, The Look, which details her style journey and how she uses fashion for self-expression and to create a more inclusive world.

The 61-year-old’s tour is being presented by Sydney-based events company The Growth Faculty.

“Michelle Obama is one of the most influential women of our time. As a lawyer, First Lady, mother of two and global role model, her extraordinary story is one that fascinates and inspires people everywhere,” Growth Faculty founder and chief executive Karen Beattie said ahead of Michelle’s visit to Australia.

“It’s an incredible honour to bring this exclusive event to Australia, and to be working with Mrs Obama again after a successful event in Singapore in 2019.”

Michelle’s two Melbourne shows will be held at 12:30pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday May 19, 2026, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and her Sydney show is scheduled for 7:30pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the TikTok Entertainment Centre (formerly the ICC).

What will Michelle Obama talk about at her Australian shows?

Michelle will talk about her journey from growing up on the South Side of Chicago, to her years in the White House, to the career she has built as an author, speaker and women’s advocate during her three In Conversation with Michelle Obama shows.

How can I get tickets to Michelle Obama’s Australian shows?

You can buy tickets from Michelle Obama’s Sydney and Melbourne shows now through The Growth Faculty and Ticketek.

