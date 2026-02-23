15 years after Lyndey Milan’s son Blair’s tragic death, the cook is retracing the steps they took in a new culinary tour

The superstar cook is brimming over with excitement at the prospect of taking a bunch of Aussies to one of her favourite places, a country steeped in food, culture and history, and one that holds a very special place in her heart.

Advertisement

Lyndey Milan’s Greek love affair began almost 50 years ago when she discovered its ancient sites and incredible food from a kombi van, and it only grew stronger when she returned again in 2010 to film Lyndey & Blair’s Taste Of Greece.

Lyndey remembers Blair as “the life of the party”. (Credit: Amazon Prime)

HAPPY MEMORIES

What made that adventure so special was that Lyndey did it with her actor son, Blair, and her late partner, John, in what became the “road trip of a lifetime”, off the beaten track in the Peloponnese down in southern Greece.

“Blair was a joy on the road, enthusiastic, hardworking and uncomplaining over the long, arduous hours of shooting,” remembers Lyndey with a smile, admitting that initially she was going to make the series with newsreader John Mangos.

Advertisement

It was only when a federal election was called and John was unable to take leave that Blair unexpectedly stepped in to create a unique mother-son travel show that proved to be a massive hit on SBS.

Lyndey’s handsome and talented son sadly died from acute myeloid leukaemia, three days after diagnosis, in 2011 before the TV series went to air. He was just 29.

Lyndey was in Sicily when she got the call that Blair was unwell. Though he was medically unconscious by the time she arrived and she couldn’t speak to him, she was thankful that she made it back to be by his side.

Lyndey and Blair’s Taste of Greece (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Advertisement

His death was a devastating tragedy for all who were blessed to have known Blair and a loss that “will always be with” Lyndey.

“Blair had this unshakeable belief in himself. He was so self-confident. I don’t mean brash, but he had a deep-seated belief in himself, and he was definitely going to be famous,” Lydney says.

It’s one of the reasons Lyndey said “absolutely not” when SBS offered to pull the show, telling the executives that “Blair would come back from the heavens and bite you on the bum!”

Lyndey & Blair’s Taste Of Greece is still seen around the world, and a re-edited six-part series including more of the archaeology with Blair and less cooking called Greece With My Son is now streaming worldwide.

Advertisement

The incredible popularity of the two shows inspired Lyndey to return to the place that means so much to her and share her deep knowledge of Greece with a forthcoming culinary and cultural tour of the Peloponnese in May.

CHOOSING JOY

“This is not a tour I am doing for therapy for me,” Lyndey says, promising a joyful experience that will celebrate all that she and Blair loved about Greece with plenty of great food, wine and laughter.

“I want to spread the joy. I keep getting emails from people from around the world who say you’ve changed my view of Greece or we’re going to go to Greece to retrace the steps of you and Blair. I want to share the joy, not the sadness.”

Blair inspired Lyndey to return to Greece for more culinary experiences. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

Lyndey has been back to Greece since losing Blair. She took her daughter Lucy and son-in-law Toby there the year after Blair died, and she wants to highlight some of the great discoveries they made together for other travellers.

“Blair couldn’t believe the yogurt. It is just so thick and incredible and at Stani Patisserie in Athens they do it with walnuts and honey. Of course, you also have to try slow roasted lamb and stuffed eggplant!”

To find out more about A Greek Food Odyssey with Lyndey Milan and Insight Vacations go to lyndeymilan.com

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.