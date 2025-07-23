Ioan Gruffudd and Aussie wife Bianca debut baby bump at Fantastic Four premiere

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Gruffudd have made their first public appearance since announcing they’re expecting their first child.

Advertisement

The Harrow star and his Australian wife posed for photos on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Fantastic Four: First Steps. The 51-year-old starred the original film that started the Fantastic Four franchise in 2005.

The couple announced their baby news on Instagram last month with a black and white photo of Ioan kissing Bianca’s baby bump. They captioned the post: “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!”

The news came four years after Ioan’s messy public divorce from his ex-wife, British-American actress Alice Evans.

In January 2021, Ioan filed for divorce after Alice announced on social media that he was leaving her and their two kids.

Advertisement

“My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” she posted in a since-deleted tweet. “Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad.”

“We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Alice later accused Ioan of deleting the tweet from her account in a statement to The Sun.

Advertisement

“Hi there,” she began. “I didn’t delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account.”

“And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public,” she added.

Later that same year, Ioan went official with Bianca, which led Alice to accuse him on Twitter of cheating on her for three years with a much younger woman.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad… has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Advertisement

“You totally and absolutely know that they started seeing each other before he told me he didn’t love me and wanted a divorce,” she later wrote on Twitter.

“My entire life has been brought to its knees. I have nothing left. Would it be too much to ask that if he falls in love with another woman after 20 years together, he sits me down and tell me kindly?”

Alice’s social media posts about their marriage and his alleged affair led Ioan to seek a temporary restraining order against her in February 2022.

In June of that same year, Alice asked her social media followers for money to help her pay for the divorce.

Advertisement

Ioan then applied for joint custody of their two daughters and was granted a three-year restraining order against his ex-wife.

(Credit: Instagram)

The couple have continued to be in and out of court for the past three years.

Ioan and Bianca reportedly met on the set of Harrow.

Advertisement

Bianca, also an actress, was diagnosed with MS when she was 25 years old. Writing for The Telegraph, the Elvis star said she gave Ioan an “out” before their relationship became too serious.

“Before Yo [Ioan] and I entered into a relationship back in 2021, I gave him a get-out-of-jail card in the form of a nerve-racking conversation about the reality of my illness and what that means for his future as well,” she wrote.

“I asked him to spend the next few days seriously considering this and to let me know his decision. My heart couldn’t take being let down again and I assured him that there would be no hard feelings.

“Yo didn’t hesitate for a second, listing all of the reasons he was in love with me and why he was here to stay, and that no MS diagnosis or scary future would deter him.”

Advertisement

The pair tied the knot in April this year.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.