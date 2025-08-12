Dancing With The Stars’ Harry Garside confirms he is single and still looking for ‘the one’

Harry Garside has opened up about his love life.

Advertisement

The Dancing With The Stars contestant told Sunday Confidential he’s still looking for his “life mate”.

“I haven’t got a partner… I still need to manage to find a life mate,” he told the publication. “I can’t wait for that day to be a dad.”

Last year, the 28-year-old announced he was dating a 21-year-old publicist named Sonny.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met at a New Year’s Eve party.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

“And I took her out on a date two weeks later,” the professional boxer told the publication.

Speaking on Nova 96.9 in August last year, Harry said he’d planned to avoid relationships that year so he could “just focus on winning the gold medal”.

“Throughout that process I actually fell in love, so it happened so unexpectedly which I think is the best kind of love, when you’re not searching for it but it just stumbled into my life,” he said.

Advertisement

“She’s originally from Sydney, but she is currently living in London, so I am pretty excited for her to get back at the end of the year… she’s definitely worth the wait.”

The news came after Harry was cleared of domestic abuse charges after his ex-girlfriend Ash Ruscoe accused him of assaulting her.

“The way it happened and what I was getting accused of was just so heavy. I look back now and realise it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Harry later told The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show.

“It was just like the time in my life where I actually had to step up for myself and become my own friend and have my own back.”

Advertisement

He said while he was going through the court case, he began to collect “evidence” that he was a good person.

(Credit: Instagram)

“That was like a bit of a turning point where it’s like, I need to change this story, this belief. I need to stop collecting the evidence I’m a terrible person,” he explained.

“I started collecting evidence that I am a good person and I am. I try my best, if a mate called me right now, I would try my best to help him as much as I could.”

Advertisement

He later told Neil Mitchell on his podcast ASKS WHY that he felt like the experience “turned him into a man”.

“It was a real coming-of-age moment for me,” he said. “I had never contemplated suicide so much in my life from that period of time.”

“Being in the public eye… not wanting to leave the house, it was so, so heavy. And the added element of trying to show the people around me that ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I’ll get through this’,” he continued.

“[But] it was all just thoughts of not wanting to be here. Only reason I didn’t was my mum. The one day where it wasn’t just thoughts, it went to be action, it turned out to be Mother’s Day … I just remember thinking how selfish I would be if I was to do it on that day.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.