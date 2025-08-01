Ed Sheeran’s stalker hell: Crazed fans threaten to kidnap his children

Ed Sheeran has revealed that fans have attempted to break into his home and even threatened to kidnap his children in the past.

The Grammy-award winning singer opened up about the “sinister” side of having a fandom while appearing on 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

“It’s things that people don’t really even take into account,” Ed said of his scariest encounters with obsessed fans. “Like kidnap threats and s**t like that. We’ve had attempted break-ins, things left on my car.”

“It’s way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies.”

The ‘Shape of You’ singer admitted on the program that his family will probably always need some level of protection but he’s not afraid to stand up for their privacy himself.

“We have a level of security that probably won’t change until I pass away. That’s just our life now,” the 34-year-old pop star said.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve had some real arguments before,” he continued. “I’m fine with taking pictures, but I just think it’s weird with a four-year-old and a three-year-old.”

The singer shares two daughters — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, born in 2020, and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, born in 2022 — with his wife Cherry Seaborn. While on 60 Minutes, the star admitted he wished he could have provided a “more normal life” for his kids.

“To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad,” he said. “But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids.”

This comes a month after the ‘Photograph’ singer told Louis Theroux on his podcast that he’s had to hire 24-7 security at his house.

“I was having a conversation with my wife about this actually, because I do think that there’s a… there is a different kind of normal that is our business,” he said on the podcast.

“So like, for instance, I have like 24-hour security on my house, I have security with my kids, I have security with me, I have security with my wife, just because there’ve been a couple of like, weird things over the years that have happened,” he continued.

When Louis appeared shocked at the admission, the singer added: “Just, you know, there’s lots of dangerous people out there, we’ve had like, you know, break in attempts and s***, just the stuff like…

“I’ve never seen that as normal(having security), but within my industry, that’s completely normal. Like lots of people I know have way more security and stuff like that,” he continued.

“So I don’t know, that’s kind of like an underlying thing that, you know, no one ever really talks about, but that is kind of a part of the normal of being in the public eye, I guess.”

Ed’s appearance on 60 Minutes comes after the pop star announced he would be touring Australian in 2026.

“New stage, new tricks, new set-up, new songs and all the classics added in … I can’t wait to be back,” he wrote on Instagram announcing the tour.

The ‘Bad Habits’ singer will kick off the southern hemisphere leg of his Loop Tour in Auckland on January 16 and wrap it up with a final show in Adelaide on March 5.

