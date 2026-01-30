Catherine O’Hara, beloved Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star, has passed away, aged 71

Beloved American actress Catherine O’Hara has passed away, aged 71.

According to Page Six, representatives for the Schitt’s Creek star confirmed the sad news early on Saturday morning (local time).

“Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness,” her agency confirmed.

Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek (Credit: Netflix)

The outlet also reported that emergency services were called to O’Hara’s home around 4:48am before transferring her to hospital in a “serious” condition.

O’Hara’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bob Welch, and her two sons, Matthew and Luke.

(Credit: Getty)

O’Hara was best known for her comedic prowess. Over five decades, she wowed audiences with her impeccable timing and stage presence.

She earnt her first Emmy award for her role in a sketch comedy series called Second City Television, but it wasn’t until she appeared in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice that she became a household name in 1988.

In 1990, she appeared alongside a very young Macaulay Culkin in the iconic Christmas film, Home Alone. While she starred in all sorts of projects, it was Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy’s hilarious comedy series Schitt’s Creek that saw her claim her second Emmy, and be introduced to a whole new generation of fans.

On Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara played the eccentric and iconic Moira Rose. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy gushed about his co-star, whom he’d collaborated with on many occasions.

“I think a lot of it is very fortunate circumstance, in a way, that we happen to end up teamed together,” Levy said in 2015 of their collaborations.

“Certainly in the movies that I did with Chris, Catherine was the name that we both brought up.

“In this kind of improvisational comedy, there are only so many people who are really quite adept at that, and Catherine is one, and we ended up eyeing her for those early.”

Today, O’Hara is remembered as a brilliant actress and a comedy icon.

Vale Catherine O’Hara.

