‘Everybody keeps saying that’: Bradley Cooper finally addresses those plastic surgery rumours 

Bradley Cooper has finally addressed the ongoing rumours that he’s had a facelift.

Advertisement

While appearing on the Smartless podcast this week, the Hangover star was asked directly about the rumours by the podcast’s hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

(Credit: Getty)

At one point during the episode, Will recalled a moment in an interview when he was asked to name one thing people don’t know about the 51-year-old Hollywood star.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot’,” Will explained. “And then I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that.

Advertisement

“I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t’. Right?”

“That he hasn’t…” added Jason Bateman.

The American Sniper star confirmed that he had heard the rumours and that he’s actually had people come up to him in public to comment on his appearance.

“No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks,” Bradley replied. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good!’ Yeah. Yeah, but it’s a crazy….”

Advertisement

“But it did make me think… It made me mad because people say that all the time and it’s a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls— stuff,” Will added.

Jason then made light of the rumours, joking that he had been “cut to ribbons” by plastic surgeons.

“But look how it’s worth it. Look at this,” he said.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The Maestro star first sparked plastic surgery rumours at the end of 2025 when he and Will embarked on the press tour for their new film Is This Thing On?

The actor, who shares six-year-old daughter Lea with his ex Irina Shayk, has been dating 30-year-old Gigi Hadid for the past two years, who is 20 years his junior.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2023 but they didn’t go public with their relationship until May last year when Gigi shared a photo of them kissing over her 30th birthday cake.

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low, for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

“To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mum, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!

“So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade.”

In December, a source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Bradley is preparing to propose to Gigi.

“Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi’s hand in marriage,” the source told the publication. “He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York.

Advertisement

“Her mum, Yolanda, is on board so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step, it’s much more official”.

Bradley has even looped his own mother, Gloria Campano, into his plans.

“They are very close and he loops her in on everything,’ the source said of the mother-son relationship.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.