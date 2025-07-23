Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper first met on the set on Alias in the early noughties.

Almost two and half decades later, their friendship is still going strong.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood celebrities were spotted catching up for dinner at Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. Bradley was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with supermodel Irina Shayk, and Jennifer was joined by Violet, 19, and Sam, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

This is not the first time the longtime pals have been spotted together in public.

In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, the former Alias co-stars were snapped building sandcastles together on Malibu beach. This spotting led to speculation the pair could be more than friends, which was quickly shot down by a source close to the couple.

(Credit: Backgrid)

“[Bradley and Jennifer] are friends and have been forever,” that source told Page Six, adding there is “no truth to anything else”.

In 2022, Jennifer talked about how she was one of Bradley’s first friends in Hollywood when she honoured him at the American Cinematheque Awards.

“I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner,” she said at the time. “There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. Tells us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper. Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start.”

She also took the opportunity to give him a little roast, saying: “My mental image of Bradley Cooper is of an apple-drooling frosted haired boy wonder.

“It wasn’t until I heard him speaking French to a background artist on set one day that I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is Bradley handsome?” she continued. “It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

The pair soon formed a close friendship on set.

“[Working with Bradley is] fine, but every few takes, we have to just stop, because things get so big and ridiculous, that we feel like circus clowns. Because I’m working with [Bradley Cooper]. Because I’m working with a monkey,” Jennifer once joked to Access Hollywood.

In the past, 50-year-old Bradley has spoken how his ‘good guy’ character on Alias actually limited his ability to land bigger roles.

(Credit: Getty)

“I would constantly go to auditions and they would say, ‘He’s just not edgy enough’,” Bradley recalled in an interview with The Telegraph.

After a couple of seasons of the hit network show, the A Star Is Born creator was itching to do more.

“I was only working two days a week, and I would be in two scenes an episode, asking Jennifer how her trip went, which was not fulfilling at all. I was losing my mind,” he told GQ. “’I said, could I kill a character, sleep with Jennifer and have my own mission? And he said yes!’”

“I would only work three days a week. And then for the second season, I got even more sidelined. I was like, ‘Ugh.’ And then next thing you know, I was like, ‘I want to f***ing kill myself.,’” he continued. “J.J. was like, ‘Okay.’ He probably would’ve fired me, anyway.”

