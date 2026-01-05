Barry Manilow shares health update after cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow has posted a selfie from his hospital bed and given fans an update on his health.

In December, the 82-year-old crooner revealed doctors had found a “cancerous spot” on his left lung and that he would have to finish up his latest tour early to undergo treatment.

(Credit: Getty)

“As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he posted on Facebook at the time.

“Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK,” he continued.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

“The doctors do not believe it was spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he said.

This week, the ‘Mandy’ singer gave his fans an update from his hospital bed, posting a photo of himself in a green hospital gown with the caption, “Better today!”.

The ‘Copacabana’ singer’s fans were quick to jump in the comments and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Well done our Barry, you’re a star! (Oh yeah, you know that already…duh). Take your time to heal & get better day by day,” one person wrote.

“Barry – you unknowingly helped me (and I’m sure many of us) as I fought stage 3 breast cancer. There were times I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow and I was so, so sick. But in my darkest, the thoughts of my family and your music gave me the strength to fight. I pray the love and prayers from all your fans give you the same strength. We all love you and are so glad to see you feel better,” added someone else.

“Wishing you a complete and speedy recovery. Take all the time you need to heal. We will all be here waiting for your return to cheer you on,” chimed in a third.

(Credit: Getty)

In December, the singer-songwriter announced he needed a month to recover from his surgery and that he would have to postpone his January shows.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” he told fans at the time. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

“Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!” he added.

“I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom … get tested! I’ll see you at the Westgate Las Vegas for Valentine’s!”

