‘For no reason’: Amy Schumer deletes all her old Instagram photos

Amy Schumer has deleted most of her Instagram grid and added a new photo of herself.

The 44-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a red dress with the caption, “Back on my staircase bullshit again. I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy.”

“Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she added.

She later posted a second photo of herself and explained that she didn’t remove the photos because they were taken before her recent weight loss, as some media outlets had insinuated.

“Hey media outlets, I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight,” she began her caption. “That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always. I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son.

“But your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that.

The Trainwreck star continued explaining she didn’t “purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey'”.

“That’s a fine thing to go on,” she wrote. “But my focus has been on health.”

“I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds. Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight, race or religion, peace!”

The comedian has always been candid about her weight fluctuations and the pressure to look thin in Hollywood.

In 2022, she revealed she had undergone liposuction after welcoming her son in 2019.

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

She’s also shared that she went on the weight loss drug Wegovy after the liposuction procedure and went on to lose another 14 kilograms.

However, the I Feel Pretty star said she experienced terrible side effects from the drug, including nausea.

She later tried another weight loss medication called Mounjaro and had a “really good experience”.



