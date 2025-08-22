Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping

We’ve found the best Father’s Day gifts that Dad will actually want

And it’s all from one retailer.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day each year is a little hard, to say the least. After all, it’s the greatest opportunity to show our love and appreciation for the father figures in our lives, which adds to the pressure.

Advertisement

Whether he’s a tech enthusiast, the outdoorsy type or a man who appreciates the finer things in life, surprising Dad with a thoughtful gift that he doesn’t already own is the biggest challenge.

Which is why we look to retailers like The Iconic, offering tailored gift guides for occasions like Father’s Day to make our job the slightest bit easier when it comes to finding something new.

So, below we’ve cherry-picked our favourite Father’s Day gifts we’re adding to cart from The Iconic that Dad is sure to love.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop from The Iconic

01

R.M.Williams 1 1/4″ Men’s Dress Belt

$149 at The Iconic

This classic black belt, finished with a silver nickel buckle, is perfect for the dad who loves to bring a touch of sophistication to his outfits.

Sizes: 30 – 46

Colours: Black, Chestnut

Key features:

  • Genuine yearling leather
  • Black shade
  • Silver-toned nickel buckle with R.M Williams logo embossing
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

02

Staple Superior Lyle Leather Weekender

$202.99 (usually $289.99) at The Iconic

In a delicious chocolate brown shade and burnished gold-toned hardware, this weekender bag will be his greatest travel companion.

Colours: Brown, Black

Key features:

  • Nubuck leather construction
  • Top carry handles
  • Top zip opening
SHOP NOW

03

Polo Ralph Lauren Flair PH4110

$210 (usually $280) at The Iconic

Make sure he’s ready for summer with these retro-inspired sunglasses, featuring slender rounded frames built with on-trend transparent crystal grey acetate.

Colours: grey/blue, Havana/Olive Green, Havana/Brown

Key features:

  • Rounded frames
  • Crystal grey transparent acetate construction
  • Blue lenses
SHOP NOW

04

Tommy Hilfiger Kane

$209.40 (usually $349) at The Iconic

For something he can wear forever as a reminder of your appreciation, this sophisticated wristwatch is truly the way to go.

Colours: Brown/Blue

Key features:

  • Round face
  • Navy dial
  • Quartz movement
SHOP NOW

05

Sudio K2 – Over-Ear Hybrid ANC Headphones

$129.95 at The Iconic

Give him the gift of silence with these noise-cancelling headphones, offering up to 35 hours of playtime.

Colours: Black, White

Key features:

  • Hybrid active noise cancellation
  • USB-C charging
  • 35 hours of playtime
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

06

Kuzzoi Bracelet Basic Bangle Matt 925 Silver

$119 at The Iconic

For a classy touch to his everyday wear, this bangle creates a cool and casual look through the matte surface. A must-have for the fashion-conscious man.

Sizes: 19cm

Colours: Silver, Black, Gold

Key features:

  • 925 sterling silver
  • Matt surface
  • Handcrafted with traditional artisan techniques
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement