We’ve found the best Father’s Day gifts that Dad will actually want

Finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day each year is a little hard, to say the least. After all, it’s the greatest opportunity to show our love and appreciation for the father figures in our lives, which adds to the pressure.
Whether he’s a tech enthusiast, the outdoorsy type or a man who appreciates the finer things in life, surprising Dad with a thoughtful gift that he doesn’t already own is the biggest challenge.
Which is why we look to retailers like The Iconic, offering tailored gift guides for occasions like Father’s Day to make our job the slightest bit easier when it comes to finding something new.
So, below we’ve cherry-picked our favourite Father’s Day gifts we’re adding to cart from The Iconic that Dad is sure to love.
The best Father’s Day gifts to shop from The Iconic
01
R.M.Williams 1 1/4″ Men’s Dress Belt
$149 at The Iconic
This classic black belt, finished with a silver nickel buckle, is perfect for the dad who loves to bring a touch of sophistication to his outfits.
Sizes: 30 – 46
Colours: Black, Chestnut
Key features:
- Genuine yearling leather
- Black shade
- Silver-toned nickel buckle with R.M Williams logo embossing
02
Staple Superior Lyle Leather Weekender
$202.99 (usually $289.99) at The Iconic
In a delicious chocolate brown shade and burnished gold-toned hardware, this weekender bag will be his greatest travel companion.
Colours: Brown, Black
Key features:
- Nubuck leather construction
- Top carry handles
- Top zip opening
03
Polo Ralph Lauren Flair PH4110
$210 (usually $280) at The Iconic
Make sure he’s ready for summer with these retro-inspired sunglasses, featuring slender rounded frames built with on-trend transparent crystal grey acetate.
Colours: grey/blue, Havana/Olive Green, Havana/Brown
Key features:
- Rounded frames
- Crystal grey transparent acetate construction
- Blue lenses
04
Tommy Hilfiger Kane
$209.40 (usually $349) at The Iconic
For something he can wear forever as a reminder of your appreciation, this sophisticated wristwatch is truly the way to go.
Colours: Brown/Blue
Key features:
- Round face
- Navy dial
- Quartz movement
05
Sudio K2 – Over-Ear Hybrid ANC Headphones
$129.95 at The Iconic
Give him the gift of silence with these noise-cancelling headphones, offering up to 35 hours of playtime.
Colours: Black, White
Key features:
- Hybrid active noise cancellation
- USB-C charging
- 35 hours of playtime
06
Kuzzoi Bracelet Basic Bangle Matt 925 Silver
$119 at The Iconic
For a classy touch to his everyday wear, this bangle creates a cool and casual look through the matte surface. A must-have for the fashion-conscious man.
Sizes: 19cm
Colours: Silver, Black, Gold
Key features:
- 925 sterling silver
- Matt surface
- Handcrafted with traditional artisan techniques
