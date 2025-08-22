We’ve found the best Father’s Day gifts that Dad will actually want

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day each year is a little hard, to say the least. After all, it’s the greatest opportunity to show our love and appreciation for the father figures in our lives, which adds to the pressure.

Whether he’s a tech enthusiast, the outdoorsy type or a man who appreciates the finer things in life, surprising Dad with a thoughtful gift that he doesn’t already own is the biggest challenge.

Which is why we look to retailers like The Iconic, offering tailored gift guides for occasions like Father’s Day to make our job the slightest bit easier when it comes to finding something new.

So, below we’ve cherry-picked our favourite Father’s Day gifts we’re adding to cart from The Iconic that Dad is sure to love.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop from The Iconic

01 R.M.Williams 1 1/4″ Men’s Dress Belt $149 at The Iconic This classic black belt, finished with a silver nickel buckle, is perfect for the dad who loves to bring a touch of sophistication to his outfits. Sizes: 30 – 46 Colours: Black, Chestnut Key features: Genuine yearling leather

Silver-toned nickel buckle with R.M Williams logo embossing SHOP NOW

02 Staple Superior Lyle Leather Weekender $202.99 (usually $289.99) at The Iconic In a delicious chocolate brown shade and burnished gold-toned hardware, this weekender bag will be his greatest travel companion. Colours: Brown, Black Key features: Nubuck leather construction

Top zip opening SHOP NOW

03 Polo Ralph Lauren Flair PH4110 $210 (usually $280) at The Iconic Make sure he’s ready for summer with these retro-inspired sunglasses, featuring slender rounded frames built with on-trend transparent crystal grey acetate. Colours: grey/blue, Havana/Olive Green, Havana/Brown Key features: Rounded frames

Blue lenses SHOP NOW

04 Tommy Hilfiger Kane $209.40 (usually $349) at The Iconic For something he can wear forever as a reminder of your appreciation, this sophisticated wristwatch is truly the way to go. Colours: Brown/Blue Key features: Round face

Quartz movement SHOP NOW

05 Sudio K2 – Over-Ear Hybrid ANC Headphones $129.95 at The Iconic Give him the gift of silence with these noise-cancelling headphones, offering up to 35 hours of playtime. Colours: Black, White Key features: Hybrid active noise cancellation

35 hours of playtime SHOP NOW

06 Kuzzoi Bracelet Basic Bangle Matt 925 Silver $119 at The Iconic For a classy touch to his everyday wear, this bangle creates a cool and casual look through the matte surface. A must-have for the fashion-conscious man. Sizes: 19cm Colours: Silver, Black, Gold Key features: 925 sterling silver

Handcrafted with traditional artisan techniques SHOP NOW

