Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla teamed up to oust Andrew from the royal fold

It wasn’t King Charles alone who decided Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fate – it was the two women closest to him who reportedly gave the final nudge.

According to multiple palace insiders, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine were the real driving forces behind the King’s bold decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge.

(Credit: Getty)

The move, described as one of the defining moments of Charles’ reign so far, has sent shockwaves through royal circles.

While the King’s statement was formal and restrained, palace watchers immediately noticed what one insider called “a woman’s touch.”

In a rare and strongly worded statement, the King announced: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

The statement went on to say, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

The message also expressed sympathy for victims and survivors of abuse – a tone insiders say came directly from Camilla and Catherine, both long-time advocates for women’s safety and survivor support.

(Credit: Getty)

People magazine confirmed that the wider family was “actively involved” in discussions leading up to the announcement – but behind the scenes, it was the Queen and the Princess of Wales who set the tone.

“I would think the Queen had a hand in that,” a palace source told People. “There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache.”

The insider added, “It was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it.”

