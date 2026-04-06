William on the warpath: ‘He’s had enough’

After facing one shocking royal crisis after another in recent months, Prince William has decided he’s had enough and is determined “to get the monarchy back on track” – by swiping the crown from his father!

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“William’s taking no prisoners,” a source close to the palace now reveals. “He feels the royals have been turned into a soap opera but believes with Kate by his side they can turn it around.”

MODERN TIMES

“William is desperate to get the monarchy back on track. He wants to slim down the roster, impose order and run a modern, efficient and useful institution that the public actually wants,” explains the palace source. “He’s ready to become king.”

Behind the scenes, the Prince of Wales, 43, has been making a number of strategic moves in order for this to happen.

(Credit: Getty)

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Aware that King Charles, 77, has his trusty team of advisors and strategists – who Prince Harry once dubbed the “men in grey suits” – William has hired a new crisis PR firm, who will also focus on handling what’s been dubbed the “Andrew and Harry problems”, as well as ensuring his own public profile remains favourable.

To help with that, William’s team are said to be in discussions about him taking part in a high-profile Netflix documentary or project to boost his popularity.

And, to show how serious he is about focusing on his royal duties, last week William announced the sale of huge tranches of land he inherited from his father that are worth billions.

“He plans to hit the ground running when he’s crowned,” says the insider. “With his own team of handlers, completely separate from the palace, he’s been able to establish his own opinions regardless of the King’s – and it’s working, calls for abdication are increasing and the British people want change. William has every intention of delivering.”

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(Credit: Getty)

William’s already positioned himself firmly in alignment with the opinion of the British public regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s involvement in the Epstein scandal. He’s also shown strong leadership by making it clear Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are no longer core royals, as was evident by their absence at the Easter service.

He’s told Princess Anne that it’s “madness” that she even considered housing Andrew after he was evicted from the Royal Lodge. And he’s even told Camilla that she needs to order his father to rest more, given his health status.

ROYAL POWER PLAY

But while William may feel ready to take up the role he’s been preparing his whole life for, there’s one major roadblock to his plans – Charles.

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In what insiders are dubbing a “classic royal power play”, the King has moved quickly. According to a new report in Radar Online, Charles has told his heir he’s not ready to rule. He needs to have therapy first!

(Credit: Getty)

“Charles believes [William] needs to undergo a lot more training before he’s ready for the throne,” a source told the outlet, explaining that Charles wants his son to learn how to “set aside emotions” and put the monarchy first. “William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being ‘in therapy’ to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship.”

Unsurprisingly, William is taking this as another example of how his father rails against anyone who challenges him.

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“William’s sick of the secrecy, the lies. He admires what Queen Margrethe of Denmark did, giving her son the chance to find his feet while she’s still around to advise. “There’s a groundswell of support for this to happen – and it’s an ideal scenario for William.”

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