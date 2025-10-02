“She held our son, Archie”: Inside Jane Goodall and Prince Harry’s special relationship

Zoologist, primatologist and anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall, who was a pioneer of groundbreaking chimpanzee research, has passed away at the age of 91.

Over the years Jane forged a strong relationship with the British Royal Family, particularly Prince Harry – who shared a heartfelt tribute following her passing.

(Credit: Getty)

“Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared. “Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt.

“She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Jane into their then-home at Frogmore Cottage in 2019, where she held baby Archie when he was just five weeks old.

The Duke of Sussex took part in Jane’s Roots and Shoots youth empowerment project at Windsor Castle, and the pair continued to stay in touch over the coming years.

Jane previously spoke about their first meeting at Kensington Palace in December 2018, recalling that they instantly “clicked”.

(Credit: Getty)

In September 2019, Prince Harry interviewed Jane Goodall about the future of sustainability for British Vogue, and their conversation revealed the deep mutual respect they had for one another as well as their shared passion for conservation.

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex praised Jane’s work and the pair shared some sweet moments that showcased their close bond.

Harry spoke to Jane about fatherhood, activism, and nature, among other things, and the pair seemed to be at ease with one another.

Their shared laughter, finishing of each other’s thoughts, and mutual vulnerability about the state of the planet showed that their friendship went beyond the surface level.

