Eight years after retiring, Meghan Markle is acting again

The Duchess of Sussex is returning to Hollywood, and she’s joining a number of famous friends as she steps back on set.

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle was spotted on the set of Close Personal Friends, an upcoming romantic comedy starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Jack Quaid.

The film follows two couples, one famous and the other not. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan, who announced her retirement from acting eight years ago, is set to play herself in the Amazon MGM Studios production.

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves,” a source told the British publication. “She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right.”

“Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement,” they continued.

“Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”

Meghan Markle rose to fame as Rachel Zane in Suits. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan’s return to the screen comes after the 44-year-old admitted she “sometimes” missed acting in a podcast interview earlier this year.

“But you know what, actually, having a large team, being back on set with With Love, Meghan was great, because I realised how much I missed my crew. I love being around a crew,” she explained on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast.

“I think for me, having the series, even though it wasn’t scripted, was really great to get that piece back,” she explained of her passion for creativity. “But then also building my own business, you have a team, and that’s really what I was craving.”

Harry is reportedly supportive of Meghan’s return to the screen. (Credit: Getty)

Best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running legal drama Suits, the LA-born actress also had roles in Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

She initially announced her retirement from acting in 2017, shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry.

In his 2023 autobiography Spare, Harry admitted he had watched his wife’s acting.

“I’d witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office conference room,” he wrote.

“It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head.”

