Honouring my heritage from farm to formal!

When planning her formal entrance, Sophie Jonsson knew she didn’t want just any car to step out of

She was inspired by her Grandmother’s grand wedding entrance on a tractor

Her family took some convincing, but Sophie was able to pull off an incredible entrance

Sophie Jonsson, 18, Cairns, shares her story below…

It was now or never. I needed to tell my boyfriend, Tom, my crazy idea!

Our Year 12 formal was coming up and the last thing I wanted was to rock up in a shiny, souped-up car like everyone else.

“What if we went on a tractor?” I blurted out.

I’m from a farming family that’s been working the land for five generations, since 1935.

I’ve lived on our farm my whole life, and today we grow potatoes, avocados and cotton.

I love getting my hands dirty helping out, and Tom knew how important my heritage was to me.

Me at Cairns Pier for my school formal.

My gran Gail, 63, a total legend, had cruised into town on her wedding day on a decked-out tractor 42 years earlier, followed by her bridesmaids on their own tractors.

Her rad entrance had even made the news!

As a kid, I’d heard the story over and over and I’d always wanted to do the same.

While Tom was totally up for it, I didn’t tell my mum Natasha and dad Bradley straightaway.

“What if I turned up on something capturing the spirit of the farm?”I hinted.

“You’re not serious?” they replied.

I announced it to my whole family during a reunion.

“I’m taking the tractor to the formal,” I beamed.

Dad was over the moon!

“I’ll drive!” he offered.

My grandmother, Gail Quin, stepping down from a Steiger 8 wheel tractor with the help of her father Vince Quin on her wedding day on June 27, 1981. Gail Quin was married to Warren Jonsson at Our Lady Help of Christian church, Earlville, with a convoy of tractors escorting the bride, groom and bridal party to the church.

Mum took a little bit of convincing.

“What if your dress gets tangled in the machinery?” she worried.

Gran needed even more persuasion.

“A tractor? To a formal?” she baulked.

Her reaction wasn’t what I’d expected.

“I wanted to honour your bold move all those years ago, and our family’s farming roots,” I explained.

At that, she gave me her blessing and a big hug.

Dad and my brothers, Jack, 14, Harrison, 12, and Callum, 11, cleaned the tractor until it sparkled.

A day before the formal, Dad loaded the tractor onto a truck and parked it near the hotel where the party would be held.

Tom and I arriving at the formal with the tractor.

The next day, my stomach was doing somersaults.

Although I’d cleared it with my school and the hotel, it was going to be a surprise for everyone else.

Clambering into the tractor’s cab in my gold dress was a comedy of errors, with my heels getting stuck in the spiked rubber matting.

But, once we hit the road with Dad in the driver’s seat, I felt like a rock star.

People cheered as we drove to the venue, and Gran was there to greet me in her best dress.

“I’m so proud of you,” she said.

My grandmother Gail and I after she showed up to my formal.

Our entrance even made the news – just like Gran’s did all those years ago!

I plan to frame a photo of my big night and hang it up right next to Gran’s.

I really wanted to show people how important farming is and to bring the family together.

Jack recently let slip that he’s planning to ride into his formal on top of a Cat Challenger!

I reckon being true to myself has started a new family tradition. And it’s one we’re all proud of.

