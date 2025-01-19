Kerry made her Australian Open debut in 1968, and she’s still playing!

When Kerry Ballard first began playing tennis at age 11, she dreamed of becoming a professional player.

“I’d go to sleep listening to Wimbledon on the radio,” she shares with Woman’s Day.

“I was fairly shy when I was young and tennis helped me build up my confidence.”

Kerry was recently inducted into the Tennis Seniors Australia Hall of Fame. (Credit: Supplied)

In 1973, she achieved her childhood dream of playing at the English competition. And last week, the 75-year-old became the first woman, and third person, to be inducted into the elite category at the Tennis Seniors Australia Hall of Fame for her achievements.

“I was surprised when I found out I was being elevated to the next level,” says Kerry, from Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Kerry made her Australian Open debut in 1968, competing in the women’s singles and competing each year until 1975.

At the 1970 Australian Open she and doubles partner Marilyn Tesch lost to Margaret Court and Judy Tegart-Dalton in the quarterfinals.

“I loved playing doubles and I find it more exciting than playing singles,” Kerry shares.

WORLD CHAMPION

“We only ever lost to Margaret or Billie Jean King, or we’d reach the finals to play Evonne Goolagong Cawley, so doubles gave me confidence.”

With the Australian Open underway, Kerry says US player Coco Gauff is her tip to watch.

“Coco shows how fit and focused you have to be, as it’s very tough to compete with the top players,” she says.

Kerry often played Evonne in the finals. (Credit: Supplied)

Since Kerry’s last Australian Open in 1975, she’s competed on the International Tennis Federation’s Masters Tour.

“I’m just glad that I can still play,” she shares. “The competition is strong.”

Kerry, who is married to Ian, 77, a retired engineer and keen surfer, has two sons and two granddaughters, and is ranked world No. 2 in the 75+ singles division. She’s won 14 doubles world championships between 1997 and 2023.

“Tennis has given me great rewards,” says Kerry. “With physical activity, worldwide travel and, most importantly, the making of lifelong friends.”

