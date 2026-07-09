Weekly Horoscope: July 13-19 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The thing you probably didn’t see coming in 2026 is the fact that you are changing when it comes to spirituality. If that’s the case, don’t fight it. Now is the exact right time to open your mind to the Divine realms.

★ You could surprise yourself with how spiritual you become!

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Get used to the fact that your friends are going to be a little bit out there. You’re in a cycle of about seven years where you’re often going to be the most ‘normal’ person in nearly every room you walk into!

★ Seek out people who make you feel free.

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Virgo

Aug 24–Sept 23

You’re known as a calm and modest type but right now at work, big changes are afoot. Stay calm if things are feeling a little bit on the chaotic side. If you want to do things differently professionally, now is the time to commit and really go for it.

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★ It’s also a great time to work independently or online.

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Libra

Sept 24–Oct 23

Prepare for a surprise that expands your horizons. News from overseas, sudden travel plans, or a fresh spiritual insight could all be part of the picture. Just watch the urge to convince everyone that you know the one true answer.

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★ Magic comes from staying open to new possibilities.

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Scorpio

Oct 24–Nov 22

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Careful what you wish for if those wishes are about intimacy or money right now. There’s a big shake-up coming connected to one or both of those subjects for you. Put in the effort and things should go your way. An unexpected development could work in your favour.

★ Stay flexible.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23–Dec 22

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No-one said that having the planet of chaos, Uranus, in your Love Zone, would be easy. However, it could be the most exciting energy that you’ve had when it comes to your most important one-to-one relationships ever! So forget about the past.

★ What truly makes your heart sing in 2026?

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Capricorn

Dec 23–Jan 20

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Your key to success now is to go with the flow. If things don’t go quite your way at the start of the week, it could all turn around by the end of it. Don’t push too hard. Stay humble. Changes to your daily routine are forecast.

★ Trust your ability to adapt.

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Aquarius

Jan 21–Feb 19

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Expect the unexpected this week. A surprise involving romance, children or a passion project could shake things up in the best possible way. Take a chance when it comes to romance, if the opportunity feels right. The more authentically you express yourself now, the more life responds.

★ Who dares wins!

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Pisces

Feb 20–Mar 20

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There are big changes forecast for you at home now and in the coming months. The key is to stay flexible. The more you live and let live in your private life, the happier you’re going to be.

★ This week, careful you don’t speak too harshly to someone you care about.

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Aries

Mar 21–Apr 20

If you get into an upset this week, make ‘live and let live’ your motto. Remember that everyone is different and everyone is entitled to their opinion (even the really annoying people). If anyone gets offended, let them know you respect their right to have their own thoughts.

★ Go easy.

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Taurus

Apr 21–May 21

There could be a big surprise coming your way this week connected to cash. Hopefully, it’s a very good one. However, you are in a phase where setting aside a little bit of money for a rainy day is a very sound idea.

★ Best case scenario is your hard work is starting to pay off.

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Gemini

May 22– June 21

No matter which astrologer you’ve been reading, you almost certainly know you have the planet of chaos and madness, Uranus, in your sign right now. This is going to be both liberating and discombobulating. Most importantly, this week, don’t lose your temper if life throws a curve ball!

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★ Take a breath and chill!

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