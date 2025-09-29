Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Lifestyle

These keepsakes will bring joy for years to come

Gifts from the heart.
The most meaningful gifts aren’t the most expensive ones – they’re the ones that come from the heart. Thoughtful keepsakes stand apart as treasures that actually grow more precious over time.

These heartfelt gifts create lasting connections that bring joy for years to come. The best presents aren’t about what you spend, but about the thought, care, and intention you put into choosing something that truly speaks to the heart.

WHERE TO BUY THESE GIFTS

The Bradford Exchange: bradford.com.au/womansday

MAN OF THE HOUR

Vintage-inspired timepieces he’s sure to love.

01

Thor’s Hammer Men’s Flip Cover Watch

$229.96 at The Bradford Exchange

02

Heroes of the Sky Men’s Gold Chronograph

$349.96 at The Bradford Exchange

03

Ford Mustang Commemmorative Chronograph Watch

$299.96 at The Bradford Exchange

04

Coca-Cola Vending Machine Wall Clock

$299.96 at The Bradford Exchange

SHIMMERING ACCENTS

The gift of precious jewellery always adds a personal sentimental touch.

01

Forget Me Not Earrings

$129.98 at The Bradford Exchange

02

Forever Shine Opal Pendant

$149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

03

Disney Cinderella 75th Anniversary 1.5-Carat Crystal Pendant

$199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

04

Whispers from Heaven Butterfly Remembrance Pendant

$179.94 at The Bradford Exchange

MUSIC BOXES

A place for prized trinkets and heirlooms.

01

Thomas Kinkade Animated Holiday Music Box

$229.96 at The Bradford Exchange

02

Fairy Wren Faberge-Inspired Music Box

$119.98 at The Bradford Exchange

03

Royal Brooch-Inspired Porcelain Music Box

$119.98 at The Bradford Exchange

04

Precious Jewel To Treasure Forever Porcelain Music Box

$119.98 at The Bradford Exchange

DISNEY FAVOURITES

Nostalgic tokens sure to raise a smile.

01

Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Patchwork Tote Bag

$199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

02

Disney Mickey Mouse Glitter Globe

$199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

03

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Sculpture

$279.96 at The Bradford Exchange

amber-bramble

