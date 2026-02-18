The competition inspiring the next generation of young artists

Each year, thousands of primary school students across Australia enter the Spencil Art Prize, a national competition that has grown into one of the country’s largest student art programs.

Advertisement

In 2026, more than 35,000 entries have already been submitted by children aged five to 12, showing just how much young Australians love to create.

While most kids are used to seeing their artwork displayed in classrooms or at home on the fridge, this competition gives their drawings a much bigger audience.

What makes the Spencil Art Prize different is what happens after the winners are chosen.

Advertisement

Selected designs are turned into real products and sold across the country. For the children involved, that’s a big moment – going from drawing at the kitchen table to seeing their work on store shelves.

It shows them that their creativity has real value beyond friends and family.

Caitlin Spencer, General Manager at Spencil, says the goal is about more than prizes. The competition aims to help children see that their ideas matter and to feel proud of their unique creative voice. For many, it’s the first time their art is recognised outside of school.

Advertisement

Experts often point out that creative activities help build confidence. When children feel their work is taken seriously, it can strengthen their sense of identity and belief in themselves.

The Spencil Art Prize builds on this by offering both recognition and the chance to see ideas come to life.

With entries growing every year, the message is clear: kids are full of ideas and eager to share them.

Entries are open now for children aged 5 to 12. If your child loves drawing, painting or designing, this could be their chance to share their creativity with the whole country.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.