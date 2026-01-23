I’m a Celebrity’s Luke Bateman reveals the “close relationship” he formed in the jungle

Luke Bateman is believed to be single since splitting with girlfriend Ellie Rolfe last year – but the romance might be on the cards after his stint in the jungle.

“I formed a very close relationship with a few people,” he reveals to Woman’s Day. “I look forward to that friendship being a part of my life for many years to come.”

While the award for the cheekiest campers goes to Gary Sweet, comedian Nath Valvo and radio presenter Concetta Caristo, Luke believes anyone could take out the crown and the $100,000 prize for charity.

“At this stage, truly everyone in here is very capable and competent at what they do,” he says.

“Everyone’s showing extreme levels of grit, determination and perseverance.”

Luke says he’s formed some very close relationships with his fellow celebs. (Image: Instagram)

MISSING HIS BOOKS

Growing up on a farm in regional Queensland, Luke Bateman is no stranger to life in the great outdoors – but as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, there’s a few creature comforts he’s been missing from home in the jungle.

“I got told off the bat that no books were allowed, which was pretty upsetting,” the NRL star-turned-author reveals to Woman’s Day.

“As a rule-abiding young man, I didn’t try and sneak anything in there with me!”

Since he hung up his footy boots in 2020, Luke, 30, has built a cult following on social media for his insightful book reviews that are often filmed from his trusty tractor.

While his go-to genre is usually fantasy, Luke is passionate about all different types of novels from period dramas to romance, and even spicier reads.

Although he doesn’t have any books to read in the jungle, Luke’s been busy helping his fellow celebs find their next read.

“I’ve definitely helped a few of the other celebs out with what I think they should read,” he says.

MAKING FRIENDS

Life in the jungle isn’t always easy.

“You’re literally in the camp out in the sun, the rain and the hail – no matter what it is, you’re copping it all,” he tells.

“There’s no secret breakfast buffet either. You’ve just got your canvas bed and your rice and beans.”

But luckily for Luke, he’s got some pretty fun campmates to enjoy the experience with including supermodel Rachel Hunter, Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, soap opera royalty Rebekah Elmaloglou and Logie Award winner Gary Sweet to keep him company.

“Every single contestant has been incredible, and an absolute privilege of mine to get to know them,” Luke says.

His debut novel will be coming out later this year. (Image: Instagram)

ENJOY A GOOD BOOOK

While he’s hoping to win on behalf of Farm Angels, a charity that supports farmers who have been impacted by natural disasters – Luke’s also excited to release his debut novel in the last quarter of 2026.

While he can’t reveal too much yet about the book, Luke says it will be an epic fantasy story.

“It’s a story of a young boy coming of age who discovers he has magic in a world where his magic is forbidden,” tells Luke.

“I cannot wait for it to hit shelves, not everyone is going to like my book but the people who it’s intended for, I know they’ll absolutely love it.”

As an advocate for reading, especially for young men, Luke believes it’s important to carve out time to enjoy a good book.

“Young men develop their sense of selves intellectually and emotionally through the power of narrative and literature, and books can really be objects of change for us,” he says.

“In today’s society we lead very busy lives, and carving out time to actually sit in silence with a book can be quite difficult for some people. But if you have time to listen to music or a podcast, audiobooks are a great alternative.”

“Instead of trying to find more time in your day, find the time you already use and how you can add a book into it.”

