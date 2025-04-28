4 easy ways to liven up your looks

Looking to liven up your look with a solid routine to help your appearance look fresh, radiant, and youthful all year round?

Here’s our go-to guide for achieving a more youthful complexion.

(Credit: Getty)

BRIGHTEN EYES

Hydrate with eye drops: If your eyes are dry or tired, or you spend a lot of time in front of a screen, use moisturising eye drops. Hydrating your eyes can prevent dullness and redness, leaving your eyes looking clearer and brighter. Use a light-reflecting concealer: Apply a creamy, light-reflecting concealer under your eyes to mask dark circles and give your under-eye area a more awake, refreshed look. Curl lashes and apply brightening mascara: Curl lashes to open your eyes and apply a lengthening or brightening mascara to lift and define lashes, making your eyes appear larger and more vibrant.

MAINTAIN HEALTHY LOCKS

Opt for multi-dimensional colour: Add highlights or lowlights to create depth and movement. Shades that complement your natural colour – like soft caramel, honey or ash tones – can help reduce the appearance of greys and give your hair a more vibrant, youthful look. Additionally, a colour that enhances your skin tone can bring warmth and radiance to your face, making you look more refreshed. Embrace scalp care: A healthy scalp is key to maintaining youthful-looking hair. Regularly massaging your scalp with a nourishing oil or treatment can promote circulation and encourage hair growth, helping to keep your locks thick and strong as you age. Nourish with hair masks: Hair can become more prone to dryness and brittleness as we age. Using a hydrating hair mask once a week can help restore moisture, making your hair appear softer and shinier.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Mask – $13.99 at Priceline

Hair Scalp Massager – $9.99 at Amazon Australia

TAKE CARE OF YOUR TEETH

Whiten regularly: Over time, teeth can start to look yellow due to ageing and lifestyle habits. To maintain a youthful smile, whitening toothpastes like White Glo’s Professional Choice offer fast and effective whitening results with good oral hygiene protection. Included with the toothpaste is a specialised toothbrush and flosser picks for a complete dental regimen, extra care and value. Avoid teeth-staining foods and drinks: Coffee, red wine and sugary foods can stain your teeth and contribute to an older appearance. Limit these items where possible, or rinse your mouth with water after consuming them.

White Glo Professional Choice Toothpaste – $6.99 at White Glo

INTRODUCE A GOOD SKINCARE REGIMEN

We spent five minutes with Sydney-based dermatologist Dr Shreya Andric, talking about the importance of a good skincare regimen.

Are there any skincare ingredients you think everyone should have in their routine?

One product everyone should have in their routine is sunscreen. That is something we should instil into our routine from a very young age.

For ingredients, I’d say antioxidants. These essentially work against free-radical damage due to sun exposure and pollution.

Peptides are coming up more and more these days and I believe them to be very important as they are good for a broad range of skin types and also work to help repair the skin.

What causes the skin to look dull and how can we prevent this?

Skin can look dull when our skin cells are not turning over as often as they should. Also, as we age, we start to lose collagen and elastin.

If your skin is not hydrated, it can also look dull and lifeless. Ingredients that can help combat that, such as hyaluronic acid, are important because they draw that moisture from the environment and help to hydrate the skin.

Peptides are also helpful to reduce inflammation, restore the skin barrier and help the collagen and elastin barrier so skin feels less dull and lifeless.

