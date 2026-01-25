Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
7 reasons why Kmart’s latest homewares drop shouldn’t be missed!

Elevate your space on a budget.
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

The latest Kmart homewares range combines stunning lounge furniture with stylish, on-trend décor to help you create a home that’s both comfortable and visually inspiring.

From cosy sofas and chairs to statement pieces and decorative accents, every item is designed to elevate your living spaces with a modern, inviting feel.

Whether you’re refreshing a single room or giving your entire home a makeover, this collection offers versatile, affordable options that blend style, function, and comfort effortlessly.

(Credit: Kmart)

Stella Arch Mini Mirror

$15 at Kmart

Refresh your space with this stylish mirror. It features an elegant arched design and timeless style that adds depth, light, and sophistication to any room. Its versatile design makes it an effortless way to update your décor.

(Credit: Kmart)

Leslie Loop Wool Blend Rug – Green, Large

$115 at Kmart

Enhance your home with the cosy charm of of a statement rug. This looped wool-blend design adds warmth, texture, and a soft tactile finish to everyday spaces.

(Credit: Kmart)

Ryan Ribbed Side Table

$39 at Kmart

This side table brings a touch of style to any space while offering a convenient surface for daily essentials. Its compact, versatile design makes it easy to place beside sofas, beds, or armchairs for a subtle yet impactful update.

(Credit: Kmart)

Goldie Lounge Chair

$155 at Kmart

Bring relaxed comfort to your home with the Goldie Compressed Lounge Chair, a cosy and convenient seating solution for modern living spaces. Delivered compressed for easy transport, the chair gradually expands within minutes and reaches its full, comfortable size after about 72 hours.

No assembly is needed, so it’s ready to use straight from the box. Its foam-filled design provides supportive, relaxed seating for lounging, reading, or casual downtime, while its versatile style fits effortlessly into living rooms, bedrooms, or multipurpose areas.

(Credit: Kmart)

Inaya Portable Lamp in Taupe

$19 at Kmart

Brighten any space with the convenient portable lamp. Its sleek, cordless design makes it perfect for bedside tables, desks, or outdoor use, with adjustable brightness and easy portability for home or travel.

(Credit: Kmart)

Charles Coffee Table in Walnut

$89 at Kmart

This stylish, contemporary look coffee table with a rounded top that provides a practical surface for everyday use in living and lounge areas.

(Credit: Kmart)

2 Pack of Chrome Look Trinket Bowls

$6 at Kmart

Add a sleek, modern touch to your space with these chrome-look bowls. Ideal for storing jewellery, keys, or small décor items, they combine style and practicality for any tabletop or dresser.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

