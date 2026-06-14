Scott Miller on ex-wife Charlotte Dawson’s death: ‘Could I have done more to stop it?’

A short time before she tragically passed away, TV personality Charlotte Dawson reached out to her ex-husband, former swimming champion Scott Miller. What the Olympian did next haunts him to this day.

“She (Charlotte) reached out to me on Facebook, trying to befriend me a couple of weeks (before she passed away), and I just looked at that post and I didn’t accept it and then it was too late,” Scott, 51, tells TV WEEK. “Part of me thinks, could I have done something to stop this?

Scott Miller and Charlotte Dawson separated in 2000. (Credit: Getty)

“That’s something that I’ll take to the grave. I don’t think I realised the depth of Charlotte’s own struggles and that bothers me,” he continued.

“It’s something I’ll never truly understand. I really hurt about it.”

Deep End: The Scott Miller Story is a raw portrait of a champion swimmer whose fall from grace saw him sentenced to more than five years in prison for his involvement in a drug syndicate.

Scott in action at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. (Credit: Getty)

Scott and Charlotte married in 1999, but split the following year. The former model and TV star took her own life in 2014. In heartbreaking scenes in the documentary, Scott discusses his marriage to Charlotte.

“I have a lot of fond memories (of being with Charlotte),” he says. “But I’m not convinced I was married for the right reasons.”

Scott reveals he married Charlotte, in part, to get away from mentor – and former radio star – Alan Jones, who had provided him with a place to stay, but was ultimately a controlling force in his life, he says.

“I couldn’t say no (to Alan),” Scott says. “Did I get married to make some space and get control of my life? Yeah, I think so.”

Scott won bronze as part of the 4 x 100m medley relay team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. (Credit: Getty)

In the documentary, Scott also discusses the final of the 100m butterfly event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where Russia’s Denis Pankratov beat Scott by roughly half a second to claim the gold medal. After the race, a dejected Scott tossed his silver medal away. He also won a bronze medal at the same Olympics.

But his mum, Jenny had spent too many years ferrying her son to swimming training at 4am as a young hopeful to let him get away with that.

“Mum got it (the silver medal) out of the bin,” Scott says in the documentary.

Scott confronts his painful past in Deep End. (Credit: ABC)

The two-part documentary packs a lot into its relatively short length. And what’s there is unmissable television.

“Doing this documentary made me confront some fears and some of the pain of the past and it’s been cathartic,” Scott, 51, tells TV WEEK.

In the first episode, we meet Scott back at his family home, where he’s full-time carer for his seriously ill mother, Jenny. We see the now-green pool where his mother once trained the neighbourhood kids for $2 a lesson.

Channel Seven presenter Johanna Griggs, who once trained with Scott, describes him as a natural swimmer.

“I was always at home in the water,” Scott tells TV WEEK. “It was a shame when things changed and my career finished. A fear came over me and I found it hard to face the pool and what I’d done in my career.”

Deep End: The Scott Miller Story premieres Monday, June 22 at 8pm on ABC and iview.