Your weekly horoscope for August 25 – 31, 2025

Wondering what the coming days might hold? Whether you’re stepping into new beginnings, navigating the twists and turns of love and life, or simply looking for a little inspiration, the cosmos is ready to guide you.
Settle in, relax, and discover your weekly horoscope. Think of it as a friendly whisper from the universe — offering thoughtful advice, a sprinkle of encouragement, and just the push you need to embrace the week ahead.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Sure, you might be unusually perceptive right now, but don’t read too much into things. Someone’s behaviour may be thoughtless, but it’s not malicious. Pour your energy into a creative project instead or kick up your heels under the social stars this weekend.
STAR TIP: Turn your home into a calming haven with scented oils and soothing sounds.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Perhaps you’ve missed your true calling? Your soft heart could prove magnetic this week, with close friends or even complete strangers opening up about their feelings. On the job front, your networking skills are looking impressive, so keep an ear firmly to the ground.
STAR TIP: As it warms up, concerts and special events might leave you on a high.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Many hands make light work, as they say. With community-minded stars overhead, shared projects could prove satisfying, and as a bonus, you might pick up some new and impressive skills. Your work life may become more social too, so singles, hang around for drinks.
STAR TIP: Wednesday’s lucky stars could bring a pleasant surprise or small windfall.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Your social sector is beginning to sparkle, but yikes, these high-energy stars might also boost your workload. Balancing your own needs with any outside responsibilities might require some juggling this week, but among all the busyness, there’s still loads of fun to be had.
STAR TIP: As the planets awaken your inner adventurer, that travel bug might nip.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
As Venus shimmies into Leo, little luxuries might start reeling you in – whether it’s holidays, homewares or blockbusters you’re keen on, the good life is unlikely to come cheap. Luckily, an upcoming payout or stroke of good fortune might prove to be perfect timing.
STAR TIP: Get out your party shoes – an event could unleash your dancing queen.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Set your sights sky-high! Follow your own advice through spring and take positive steps – for by summer, a dream could get within reach. On the love front, Venus’ shift into your passion sphere is spelling good news. Romantic connections are growing deeper by the day.
STAR TIP: Look out for an amazing bargain this week, possibly at an auction or market.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your world is expanding, Pisces. A new job or pastime could draw some interesting characters into your orbit, and for singles, things might turn romantic. As your unique style shines through, people might look to you for inspiration. You’re turning onto a trendsetter.
STAR TIP: To attract supportive people, do up the north-western part of your home.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Prepare for action! When Venus spins into your fun and games zone, the pace will accelerate – not just for you, but for the kids too. A series of sporting or social events might keep you on the go, while for singles, a midweek encounter could send sparks flying.
STAR TIP: As the pace quickens, get ready to be wined, dined and possibly wooed.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As Venus cruises into your home sector, many Bulls will feel inspired to freshen up their surroundings. With the sun boosting your natural creativity, why not whip up some art (get the family involved) or do up a drab area with some interesting colours or mood lighting?
STAR TIP: People will be drawn to your hospitality, so stock up that fridge.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It’s all systems go for you! With movement swirling through your chart, some Twins could find themselves travelling or even relocating through spring, while for others, a new hobby or interest might reel you in. Find something that gets you excited and take the leap.
STAR TIP: If you’re playing the dating game, it might heat up with the weather.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your luck is on the rise this week, Cancer, and so is your popularity. With Jupiter energising your sign, some interesting opportunities (and invitations) are being drawn towards you. On the financial front, a fortuitous event might just renew your sense of optimism.
STAR TIP: With energy buzzing around your home, make safety a top priority.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your horoscope is vibrating with potential. With your energy and confidence both on the rise, take the plunge and turn a dream into a reality. Some Big Cats will tap into their hidden talents through spring, while others might find themselves starting to inspire others.
STAR TIP: Feeling restless? It’s time to explore somewhere off the beaten track.